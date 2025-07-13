Club World Cup Winners by Year: Complete List of Past Champions
Clubs from across the globe have competed in the FIFA Club World Cup over the last 25 years, with the latest edition featuring giants from all six of world soccer’s governing confederations.
The first-ever Club World Cup, then known as the FIFA Club World Championship, kicked off in Brazil in 2000. The tournament featured teams from around the world, all competing to become the “best” club across the entire sport.
The competition took a five-year break and then was once again contested in 2005. From there on out, the Club World Cup became an annual tournament dominated by the reigning UEFA Champions League winners.
To make the tournament more competitive, FIFA introduced a new format in 2025, including a record-32 teams from UEFA (Europe), CONMEBOL (South America), AFC (Asia), CAF (Africa), Concacaf (North & Central America) and OFC (Oceania). The winner of the 21st edition of the Club World Cup will etch their name as the first club to ever top the newly expanded tournament.
Here’s a breakdown of every winner in the history of the Club World Cup.
Club World Cup Full List of Winners
Year
Champions
Final Score
Runners-up
2023
Manchester City
4–0
Fluminense
2022
Real Madrid
5–3
Al Hilal
2021
Chelsea
2–1
Palmeiras
2020
Bayern Munich
1–0
UANL
2019
Liverpool
1–0
Flamengo
2018
Real Madrid
4–1
Al Ain
2017
Real Madrid
1–0
Grêmio
2016
Real Madrid
4–2
Kashima Antlers
2015
Barcelona
3–0
River Plate
2014
Real Madrid
2–0
San Lorenzo
2013
Bayern Munich
2–0
Raja Casablanca
2012
Corinthians
1–0
Chelsea
2011
Barcelona
4–0
Santos
2010
Inter Milan
3–0
TP Mazembe
2009
Barcelona
2–1
Estudiantes
2008
Manchester United
1–0
L.D.U. Quito
2007
AC Milan
4–2
Boca Juniors
2006
Internacional
1–0
Barcelona
2005
São Paulo
1–0
Liverpool
2000
Corinthians
0–0 (4–3 pens)
Vasco da Gama
Manchester City most recently won the competition in 2023 with a dominant 4–0 victory over Fluminense. The Premier League side had a chance to defend their title this summer, but they crashed out of the competition in the round of 16 at the hands of Al Hilal.
In the years prior, European giants have dominated the Club World Cup, with the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Barcelona passing the crown amongst themselves.
The biggest upset of the last 15 years came when Corinthians toppled Chelsea in 2012, becoming the first non-European side to win the Club World Cup since Internacional did so in 2006.
What Team Has Won the Most Club World Cup Titles?
Rank
Teams
Club World Cup Titles
Years Won
1
Real Madrid
5
2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022
2
Barcelona
3
2009, 2011, 2015
3
Bayern Munich
2
2013, 2020
4
Corinthians
2
2000, 2012
Real Madrid have won the most Club World Cup titles with five. The Spanish giants lifted the trophy in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2022.
Barcelona are next in line with three Club World Cup titles. The Catalans topped the competition in 2009, 2011 and 2015. They could have had four titles to their name, but they lost out to Internacional back in 2006.
Bayern Munich and Corinthians are the only other two clubs to win the Club World Cup multiple times. Both sides have won the tournament twice in club history, with Corinthians’ first victory coming in the inaugural edition of the Club World Cup.
