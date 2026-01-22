Cole Palmer Injury: Liam Rosenior Sets Chelsea Return Date

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has revealed that a “minor” injury was responsible for Cole Palmer missing Wednesday night’s Champions League win over Pafos and was confident of his swift return.

The Blues dominated the game against the Cypriot visitors at Stamford Bridge but lacked sufficient cutting edge until the first headed goal of Moisés Caicedo’s senior career secured a narrow triumph.

Even with plenty of rotation in the starting XI that saw Rosenior make six changes to the team that began against Brentford in the Premier League last weekend, Palmer was nowhere to be seen in the deeper matchday squad.

Palmer had played the full 90 minutes against Brentford after seemingly recovering from the small thigh issue that ruled him out of previous games against Charlton Athletic and Arsenal. But that flared up in the win over the Bees and Rosenior thought it best not to take the chance.

“A little bit of tightness in his thigh,” was how Rosenior described the situation prior to kick off. Afterwards, he said keeping Palmer out of the game was “precautionary” and not a major concern.

“He felt something really minor in the game against Brentford, early in the game, so credit for him to keep going through it,” the boss explained. “I don’t want to risk any players. He’s got a really good chance to be involved on Sunday [against Crystal Palace].”

It’s been a frustrating season for Chelsea’s talisman, who racked up 74 goals and assists in 100 appearances across his first two years with the club.

Palmer is falling short of his previous numbers. | Chris Lee/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

A groin issue was the cause for a lengthy absence on and off from September through November, followed by broken toe and then the troublesome thigh issue that is affecting him now.

Since returning to the pitch in early December, Palmer has managed nine successive Premier League starts and scored three times. But due to his limited number of appearances—just 13 out of a possible 34 across all competitions—his output for the campaign is just five goals so far.

Reece James’s Half-Time Substitution Explained

Reece James did not feature in the second half. | Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Chelsea captain Reece James started in midfield against Pafos but didn’t return for the second half. It was presumed in the moment that it was tactical from Rosenior, with Estêvão the chosen replacement and offering significantly more potential for creativity.

But Rosenior’s explanation focused on managing minutes for a player who has struggled badly with injuries in recent seasons and has already exceeded 20 Premier League appearances for the first time in a single campaign since 2021–22.

“It was about minutes and making sure that he’s prepared for us playing Wednesday-Saturday-Wednesday-Saturday,” Rosenior offered. “I want him to be available as much as possible. He's a leader in our group.”

