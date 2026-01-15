Conor Bradley Breaks Silence After Gabriel Martinelli Incident

Liverpool right back Conor Bradley has undergone surgery on the knee injury he suffered during last week’s tense 1–1 draw with Arsenal, admitting his latest setback came as a “big blow.”

Bradley fell awkwardly while attempting to clear the ball towards the end of the match, which sparked chaos when Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli forcibly tried to remove him from the pitch, seemingly not understanding the seriousness of the injury.

The Brazilian winger later apologised after his behaviour and conduct was widely slammed.

Following the news reports in the days that followed revealing “significant” damage to ligaments and bone, Liverpool fans were already prepared for Bradley to not play again this season.

Still, now that his comeback can begin after going under the knife, he’s trying to be optimistic about the months ahead and the recovery process.

“A big blow but surgery is done so the comeback starts now,” the defender posted on Instagram.

“It won’t be for a little while but I already can’t wait to get back playing for Liverpool and Northern Ireland. Thanks for all the support,” he added.

Liverpool Players Fully Behind Their Teammate

A number Bradley’s colleagues shared their well wishes as comments on his post.

Giovanni Leoni, who is himself sidelined long-term because of an ACL injury suffered just weeks after joining the club last summer, responded with two heart emoji and one flexed muscle emoji.

Stefan Bajčetić, another who has had to deal with injury problems, wrote: “We are with you, brother.”

There were additional similar messages from Andy Robertson, Alexis Mac Allister and Ibrahima Konaté, the latter referring to Bradley as his “little brother.” Caoimhín Kelleher, Jarrel Quansah, Neco Williams and Kostas Tsimikas were also among ex-Liverpool teammates to also post comments.

Bradley’s Injury Record Holds Him Back

Bradley has already missed a lot of football. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Since bursting onto the first-team scene at Liverpool, Bradley has regularly had to battle injuries. He made his full Premier League debut in January 2024, but it might have been much sooner had a back problem not forced him to miss the first half of that season.

He later suffered hamstring and other muscles issues in 2024–25 and had already had a spell out of the team so far this season prior to this current knee injury. Overall, Bradley has been unavailable for 58 Liverpool games across the past two-and-a-half years, which could grow to upwards of 80 over a three-season period in the next few months while he recovers again.

In the season that Liverpool are ready for someone to fill the shoes of Trent Alexander-Arnold—right back summer signing Jeremie Frimpong has recently been playing as a winger—it’s a hugely frustrating moment for Bradley to be injured again.

