‘Considered’—Real Madrid Weigh Up Final Transfer of 2025
Real Madrid could conclude their summer transfer business by signing a new midfielder but are yet to identify a viable target, according to one report.
It’s been a summer of change for Los Blancos following Xabi Alonso’s arrival and the acquisition of four first-team players—Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Álvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono—with the Spanish giants aiming to improve upon last season’s underwhelming performances.
A new-look defense should help Madrid rediscover their mojo, but summer spending might not yet be complete as they look to usurp fierce rivals Barcelona at the summit of Spanish football.
According to The Athletic, “the signing of another midfielder has been considered”, although they are yet to be “convinced” by anyone on the market. They are also prioritizing player departures over signings at present, but an engine room addition cannot be ruled out.
Madrid do have a number of world class options in the center of the field already, but they have witnessed club legend Luka Modrić join AC Milan over the summer. They’re yet to replace the veteran Ballon d’Or winner or his former teammate Toni Kroos, who retired in 2024.
So, who could Madrid target in midfield?
Potential Midfield Transfer Targets for Real Madrid
Could Madrid replace one Ballon d’Or winner with another? Well, while they’re extremely unlikely to sign Manchester City’s Rodri this summer, he’s viewed as the dream signing for the record European champions.
Madrid have shown they’re willing to wait for the right transfer and could re-ignite interest in the Spaniard in the coming transfer windows, especially considering he will have just a year remaining on his Manchester City contract next summer.
Another Premier League ace has been linked with the bright lights of the Santiago Bernabéu in Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton. The classy Englishman has dazzled at Selhurst Park over the past 18 months and has unsurprisingly attracted interest from Europe’s elite, including a move to Madrid that would likely cost the capital side around $114.8 million (£85 million, €98.4 million).
Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernández would be similarly pricey additions, who are perhaps the only club that could convince either of the Argentina internationals to leave the Premier League. Both have been touted as targets previously but neither will move this summer.
Links are currently few and far between for midfield targets but an avenue could appear in the coming days. If not, Madrid will wait until January or next summer to find long-term Modrić and Kroos successors.