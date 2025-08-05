‘That Says a Lot’—Luka Modric Compares Milan to Real Madrid
While Luka Modrić views AC Milan as a “top-notch” club, the former Real Madrid midfielder could not help but lament over the Rossoneri’s failure to qualify for European football in 2025–26.
After 13 years and 28 trophies in a white shirt, Modrić is set to begin a new chapter of his career in Italy. The Croatian, who is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of all time, brings a wealth of experience and skill to a struggling Milan side.
The Italian outfit only managed an eighth place finish in Serie A last season, knocking them out of the European places for the first time since 2014–15. The current state of Milan is a far cry from the last decade of Champions League dominance from Real Madrid, though Modrić still believes his new club belongs in the same sentence as Los Blancos.
“Milan at that level of Real Madrid? Certainly,” Modrić said when speaking with the media. “When I first came here, you could immediately see how big a club this is. The organization is at a top level—the people, the fans, the stadium.
“Everything is top-notch. You can feel the greatness, just like with other big clubs. Seven titles in Europe, second only to Real Madrid. That says a lot,” Modrić continued.
Of course, two of Milan’s seven Champions League titles came under Carlo Ancelotti, who also led Modrić at Real Madrid. The Ballon d’Or winner lifted three European crowns under the Italian manager before both departed the Spanish capital this summer.
“Ancelotti? We spoke, and he told me all the best about Milan,” Modrić said. “He was here as a player and coach, and he told me everything about the club.”
Modrić will have to take a break from chasing European glory, though, now that he is on AC Milan. Still, at age 39, the midfielder recognizes the benefits of not playing European football.
“It’s a shame that Milan do not play in Europe, because they are the most trophy-winning club after Real Madrid,” Modrić said. “We have one game a week. Maybe that’s not bad because we’ll have the whole week to prepare for the games.”
It will be hard to find the same success he found in the prime of his career at the Santiago Bernabéu, but Modrić is ready to help Milan regain their footing after a tumultuous year that saw the club change managers three times.
“I spent 13 years at the biggest club in the world and now I’m arriving at one that in previous years was what Real Madrid is today,” Modrić said. “They lost that somewhere along the way. Milan should strive to get back to that level. It’s up to me to help as much as I can this year and enjoy it.”