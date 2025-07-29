Dream Transfer: Rodri to Real Madrid
What once seemed an improbable fantasy to bring Rodri back to the Spanish capital is no longer impossible for Real Madrid.
Despite signing four new players this summer, Real Madrid are still monitoring the transfer market for a much-needed midfield reinforcement. The Spanish giants bid farewell to Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić in back-to-back seasons, leaving a hole in Los Blancos’ midfield only a superstar can fill.
While the club has been linked with Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernández, its dream signing resides in Manchester. At 29 years old, Rodri has already cemented his legacy as one of the game’s greats, with a record, trophy cabinet and play style to prove it.
The Manchester City superstar is one-of-one, with the vision, defensive skillset and intelligence of an English and European champion. It goes without saying the door is open for Rodri at Real Madrid, and the club has plenty of reasons to come knocking.
The Best in the World
Let’s start with the obvious: Rodri won the 2024 Ballon d’Or for a reason. When healthy, the Spaniard is the best in the world at his position, emulating Sergio Busquets week in and week out.
Not only does he bring irreplaceable skill to the middle of the park (more on that in a moment), but he also carries the intangible greatness of being a proven winner.
In his six seasons with Manchester City, Rodri helped Pep Guardiola’s side endure a dominant run of form. The Cityzens topped the Premier League for four consecutive seasons, won their first-ever Champions League title and lifted six other trophies along the way.
The 29-year-old has also starred for Spain since his teenage years. Rodri helped La Roja win the 2015 European Under-19 Championship, the 2023 Nations League and most recently, the 2024 European Championship.
Rodri’s trophy cabinet, full of domestic, international and individual honors, makes him a modern day Galáctico for Real Madrid.
A Maestro Worthy of Replacing Toni Kroos
Kroos left Real Madrid two years ago and yet Los Blancos have failed to find a player who can replicate the control he brought to the team’s midfield. Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde and Arda Güler do not dictate the flow of play like the six-time Champions League winner.
Rodri, though, can do that and more. His build-up play, clinical passing and positioning as a No. 6 is second to none. The midfielder has the vision to kickstart an attack from deep in his own half, the awareness to stifle a counter attack before it begins and the intelligence to pull the strings of his teammates across the pitch.
The Manchester City star also plays with a physical edge Real Madrid desperately need. Rodri knows when to commit a well-time tackle, battle in the air for loose ball or make a game-saving intervention.
Not to mention, Rodri can finish in front of goal with the best of them when given the opportunity. After all, it was his goal against Inter Milan that won Manchester City the 2023 Champions League title.
There is a gaping hole in Real Madrid’s midfield that Rodri would seamlessly fill, allowing the Spanish giants to once again control games and opponents from the middle of the park.
Potentially Available
Although the transfer might seem farfetched on paper, it is not out of the realm of possibility. In fact, recent reports claim the Spanish giants are interested in acquiring Rodri, though the move would have to wait until next summer.
Unlike some of their other Premier League targets, Real Madrid would likely not wait until the midfielder is out of contract in 2027. Instead, they would hope Manchester City would be willing to cash in on Rodri next summer given his age and recent long-term injury in leu of letting him walk for free in a year or resigning him.
The potential move would give Rodri the chance to return to his native country and play at the biggest club in world. After winning all there is to win in his time in a blue shirt, the Spain international just might fancy a new challenge alongside some of the best players in the sport in Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior.
A lot of pieces would have to fall into place to complete the dream transfer next summer, but if any club can pry a superstar away from his team, it’s Real Madrid.