Could Lionel Messi Leave Inter Miami in 2027?

Lionel Messi extended his stay with Inter Miami CF last October to finally put an end to the significant speculation over his long-term future.

The World Cup winner guided the Herons to the 2025 MLS Cup off the back of fresh terms, penning a three-year extension that now keeps him in Florida until 2028. Now in the twilight of his career, there is every possibility that Inter Miami will serve as his final home before retirement.

However, despite the renewal of his lucrative contract in Major League Soccer, rumors persist over a potential exit. In fact, the possibility exists that Messi leaves Miami as soon as 2027.

So, why could Messi be on the move next year?

Why Lionel Messi Could Leave Inter Miami in 2027

Could Messi wave goodbye to Inter Miami fans? | Jaime SALDARRIAGA/AFP/Getty Images

The reason behind speculation over Messi’s future comes down to major amendments to the MLS schedule. The competition runs from February to December as things stand but the decision has been made to move to a summer-to-spring calendar, matching the majority of European leagues.

While next season will run as normal, changes will come into effect the following year. The 2027–28 campaign will begin in the summer of 2027, with a dialed down transition season taking place from February to May of that year. The shortened term will involve a 14-game season, playoffs and the MLS Cup.

While the calendar change is expected to help improve the competitiveness of MLS over the coming years, the 2027 transition season, which spans just three months, could open the door to a short-term Inter Miami exit for Messi.

Where Could Lionel Messi Move?

Newell’s Old Boys were Messi’s boyhood club. | Gonzalo Gonzalez/Jam Media/Getty Images

While Messi appears unlikely to leave Inter Miami permanently, there is the possibility that he makes a temporary transfer elsewhere during the transition season—which is unlikely to hold the same prominence or importance as a regular MLS campaign.

One destination for Messi has been touted: Newell’s Old Boys. Messi began playing for the Argentine club based in his home city of Rosario aged seven and continued to represent their youth teams for a further five years before being snapped up by Barcelona. He never represented the club’s senior side, though, despite being a lifelong supporter.

As per Newell’s Old Boys’ vice-president Juan Manuel Medina, the club are working on signing Messi for the first half of next year. He told TN: “We are working on Leo playing for Newell’s in the first half of 2027, but for now there is nothing more than that.”

Medina added: “It’s a project that goes beyond Newell’s. It’s a project for the city of Rosario, the province and Argentine football. It all depends on what we can offer in terms of infrastructure and a competitive sports program.”

Whether such a move would tempt Messi and if Inter Miami would be willing to sanction the switch remains to be seen, but rumors are only likely to intensify in the coming months.

