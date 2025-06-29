Cristiano Ronaldo Explains Al Nassr Transfer U-Turn, Hints at New Career Plan
Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that he had next summer’s World Cup in mind when deciding his future this year and hinted at a stay in Saudi Arabia which could stretch until 2034.
The Al Nassr forward has found himself in the eye of a transfer storm this summer—some of which is of his own making. Ronaldo set the rumormill alight with a not-so-cryptic social media post at the end of the season declaring “this chapter is over.”
Ronaldo was the subject of widespread interest from multiple teams competing at this summer’s inaugural Club World Cup, but he ultimately opted against the short-term hit of a free transfer to sign a new two-year contract with Al Nassr.
“I had some offers to play in the [Club] World Cup but I think it didn’t make sense because I prefer to have a good rest, a good preparation, because this season will be very long as it is the World Cup season at the end of the year,” Ronaldo explained on Al Nassr’s in-house media channel.
“I want to be ready not only for Al Nassr but also for the national team,” the veteran forward, who will be 41 when the World Cup kicks off next summer, outlined. “So, this is why I decided to play the last game for the Nations League and not listen to anything.
“And of course, to be in this club, which I love,” Ronaldo promptly added.
But the 2026 World Cup isn’t the only international jamboree Ronaldo has in his sights. “I want to stay [in Saudi], because I believe in the project,” he continued. “Not just the next two years but until 2034, which is when the World Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia. I believe that will be the most beautiful World Cup ever.”
Saudi Arabia won the right to host the biggest tournament the sport has to offer with an unopposed vote, prompting concerns over the nation’s hotly controversial human rights record. A joint statement from 21 human rights organizations described the successful bid as “a moment of great danger.”
Ronaldo has not addressed these various concerns and instead reiterated his staunch support of a nation he has called home since the end of 2022. “As I say so many times I belong to Saudi Arabia, I’m Portuguese but I belong to Saudi Arabia.”