Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts As Kylian Mbappe Ties Famous Real Madrid Goal Record
Cristiano Ronaldo was eager to praise Kylian Mbappé after the French forward tied his club record for most goals in a calendar year.
Mbappé entered Saturday’s meeting with Sevilla needing just one more goal to reach a total of 59 for Madrid across 2025—Ronaldo’s all-time record and the highest tally by a single player across one year in club history.
He was made to wait until the 86th minute to net the all-important goal from the penalty spot, and Mbappé made his delight known. The French forward pulled out Ronaldo’s famous ‘siu’ celebration and, after the game, dedicated the goal to his “idol.”
Mbappé then took to social media with pictures of his celebration alongside an image of a meeting with Ronaldo during his childhood, writing: “Believe in your dreams. Big up Cristiano.”
Under this post, Ronaldo commented an emoji of raised hands and another of fire, congratulating Mbappé on his accomplishment.
Xabi Alonso Hails Mbappé for ‘Historic’ Achievement
Saturday’s 2–0 win once again offers some light relief to the pressure on the shoulders of manager Xabi Alonso, who is fighting to keep hold of his job after a series of uninspiring performances and results.
While questions have been asked about Madrid’s overall quality under Alonso, there can be no doubting Mbappé’s output under the boss. His penalty was the 30th time Mbappé has netted since Alonso’s arrival during the summer, reaching that milestone in just 27 games.
Indeed, as it stands, Alonso has overseen the best goalscoring rate of Mbappé’s career. Never before has he managed more than one goal per game under a single manager.
Under his predecessor, Carlo Ancelotti, Mbappé recorded an impressive 43 goals in 56 games, but he is on track to eclipse that tally under Alonso.
“[Mbappé] always wants to make an impact, which is great for his teammates,” Alonso reflected. “It’s a historic achievement; I congratulate him on it and wish him the best for 2026.”