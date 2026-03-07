‘More Serious’—Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Spain After Worrying Injury Admission

Cristiano Ronaldo has sought advice from his personal physiotherapist on a hamstring injury which Al Nassr manager Jorge Jesus admitted is worse than the club first thought.

“In the last game, Cristiano left with a muscle injury,” Jesus explained. “After the tests he underwent, it became clear that it is a more serious injury than we were expecting.

“He will need rest and recovery. We hope he will return soon to help the team.”

Ronaldo has returned to Spain for further treatment, with Al Nassr not putting a timeframe on his return.

The Mystery of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Private Jet

Jesus’s admission that Ronaldo has returned to Spain raises both questions and answers about the recent activity of the player’s private jet.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted earlier this week that Ronaldo’s private plane, a Bombardier Global Express 6500, made the trip from Saudi Arabia to Spain on Monday. Speculation quickly grew to claim Ronaldo was fleeing the recent conflict in the region.

Al Nassr soon took to social media to dispel the claims, posting images of Ronaldo in training and in the gym. Several media outlets confirmed the veteran forward had not left Saudi Arabia.

Just one week later, however, and Ronaldo is making the trip to Spain for treatment on his injury. Whether Monday’s flight had anything to do with this issue is unclear.

When Could Cristiano Ronaldo Return From Injury?

Al Nassr’s initial hope that Ronaldo would not need long on the sidelines appears to have been misguided, and now fans are left wondering when the Portuguese superstar will be back on the pitch.

Currently, no formal updates have been offered, although reports have suggested Ronaldo may need as long as four weeks on the sidelines while he recovers from his hamstring issue.

Fortunately for Ronaldo, such an extended absence may not even see him miss many matches. Al Nassr have just two more league games before March’s international break, but their two-legged meeting with Al Wasl in the AFC Champions League quarterfinals has been postponed due to the conflict.

Al Nassr currently sit second in the league, one point behind leaders Al Ahli having played one game fewer. Ronaldo is three goals behind leading scorer Ivan Toney in the race for the Golden Boot.

Ronaldo will hope to be fit enough to feature for Portugal during the international break, with friendlies against Mexico and the United States on the cards in the final warm-up window before this summer’s World Cup.

