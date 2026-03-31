Czechia vs. Denmark—World Cup Playoff: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Denmark is targeting qualification for its third consecutive World Cup when it takes on Czechia in Tuesday‘s playoff final.

The Danes, who were Euro 2020 semifinalists under Kasper Hjulmand but suffered a premature exit in Qatar, have been led by Brian Riemer since the most recent European Championships. They were expected to qualify automatically for this summer’s tournament, given their recent re-emergence on the European soccer scene, but were instead pipped to top spot in their qualifying group by Scotland.

Denmark had to settle for a place in the playoffs as a result, and it made light work of North Macedonia on Thursday night, cruising to a 4–0 win.

Czechia, on the contrary, fought to the last to bypass the Republic of Ireland, having fallen 2–0 behind in the first half. A quick halving of an early deficit was important to igniting a comeback, which was completed on penalties.

Czechia is two-time World Cup runners-up, but it hasn’t qualified for this tournament since 2006, the year it rose to second in FIFA’s world rankings.

Despite finishing comfortably behind Croatia in their qualifying group, the Czechs fought off an impressive campaign from the Faroe Islands to finish second and reach the playoffs.

Czechia vs. Denmark Score Prediction

Mikkel Damsgaard was on the scoresheet against North Macedonia. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Denmark was excellent in its semifinal against rather tame opposition, and there’s simply no way Tuesday’s final will be such a procession.

The visitors have the stronger squad on paper, boasting a well-balanced midfeld, dynamic fullbacks and enough firepower in attack to trouble stout defenses, but Czechia is a stubborn force who are tough to beat on home soil.

It went unbeaten at home during qualifying, holding group winners Croatia to a goalless stalemate. There’s a distinct determination within the Czechia camp to qualify for this summer’s tournament, given that it’s been 20 years since their previous appearance. However, the hosts will have to overcome the odds to do so.

Head-to-head record : Denmark is unbeaten in its previous seven meetings with Czechia, and have won two of the last three. The visitors knocked Tuesday’s hosts out of Euro 2020 when they last faced off, with Czechia’s last win over the Danes arriving at Euro 2004.

: Denmark is unbeaten in its previous seven meetings with Czechia, and have won two of the last three. The visitors knocked Tuesday’s hosts out of Euro 2020 when they last faced off, with Czechia’s last win over the Danes arriving at Euro 2004. Fresher Danes: While Brian Riemer’s side were able to saunter to victory in their semifinal, Czechia went the distance. It needed a late equalizer from Wolverhampton Wanderers center back Ladislav Krejčí to take the game to extra time, and then penalties to prevail. While there’s been room for respite between games, the visiting team should be the fresher of the two, and that could prove to be crucial in what looks like a relatively evenly-matched contest.

Prediction: Czechia 0–1 Denmark

Czechia Predicted Lineup vs. Denmark

Bayer Leverkusen‘s Patrik Schick leads Czechia’s line. | FotMob

Manager Miroslav Koubek would be wise to make some alterations to the team that started on Thursday night, given their early setbacks and just how much their eventual victory would’ve taken out of them.

West Ham United’s Tomas Souček is among those who could come into the starting lineup, having helped turn the tide in the semifinal. Souček’s set-piece threat can’t be overlooked on nights like these.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick led Czechia’s scoring charts in qualifying, finding the back of the net five times, and he’s a shoo-in to start up top for the hosts against Denmark. However, he’ll be ably supported in attack by Pavel Šulc, who’s having a fine season in Ligue 1 with Lyon.

Czechia predicted lineup vs. Denmark (3-4-2-1): Kovář; Chaloupek, Hranáč, Krejčí; Coufal, Souček, Darida, Sadílek; Provod, Šulc; Schick.

Denmark Predicted Lineup vs. Czechia

Denmark has a particularly well-balanced midfield. | FotMob

Denmark is without Patrick Dorgu this month because of the hamstring injury he sustained during Manchester United‘s dramatic 3–2 victory over Arsenal in February.

In Dorgu’s absence, Wolfsburg’s Joakim Mæhle will likely continue at left back, having starred in a wingback role under former manager Hjulmand.

Christian Eriksen is no longer the face of this team, now playing a reduced role off the bench. A strong-looking midfield comprising of the industrious Morten Hjulmand and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, as well as classy operator Victor Froholdt, will be key to their success away from home on Tuesday night.

Lazio’s Gustav Isaken enters the final after scoring a brace against North Macedonia, while Mikkel Damsgaard was also on the scoresheet on Thursday.

Denmark predicted lineup vs. Czechia (4-3-3): Hermansen; Bah, Nørgaard, Nelsson, Mæhle; Højbjerg, Hjulmand, Froholdt; Isaksen, Højlund, Damsgaard.

What Time Does Czechia vs. Denmark Kick Off?

Location : Prague, Czechia

: Prague, Czechia Stadium : Epet Arena

: Epet Arena Date : Tuesday, March 31

: Tuesday, March 31 Kick-off Time : 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Referee : Maurizio Mariani (ITA)

: Maurizio Mariani (ITA) VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

How to Watch Czechia vs. Denmark on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States fuboTV, ViX United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

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