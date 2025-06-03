Dani Carvajal Hints at MLS Move After Trent Alexander-Arnold Arrival
With only one year left on his Real Madrid contract, Dani Carvajal opened up on his future plans that just might include a move to MLS.
Ahead of the 2024–25 season, Carvajal was the undisputed starting right back at Real Madrid. The 33-year-old was coming off winning his record sixth Champions League with Los Blancos, as well as Euro 2024 with Spain.
Then, the defender suffered an ACL injury in October than sidelined him for the rest of the season. In his absence, Real Madrid ramped up their pursuit of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who they officially signed this summer. Now, Carvajal’s place at the biggest club in the world is under threat, especially as his contract dwindles down.
The Spaniard, who is working to be ready for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, had the following to say to about his future: “Yes, it’s clear that I’ve already said in an interview that the day I’m no longer here at Real Madrid, or the day we decide together not to continue, I would like to try another league other than Europe, and MLS is one of the candidates.”
Should Carvajal fail to extend his current contract with Los Blancos, then he could be headed to play in the United States as early as next summer. The right back could be the next major European star to try and succeed in MLS, following in the footsteps of David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimović and Lionel Messi.
Before a potential move could come to fruition, though, Carvajal still has (at minimum) the 2025–26 season to continue growing his legacy at Real Madrid. He has won 27 trophies in his 12-year career with the Spanish giants and will captain the side once Luka Modrić leaves the club following this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.
Still, the arrival of Alexander-Arnold puts the pressure on Carvajal to prove to his new manager, Xabi Alonso that he deserves to start in Real Madrid’s biggest matches moving forward.