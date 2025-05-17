Dani Olmo‘s Agent Responds to Man City Transfer Interest
The agent of Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo has insisted there is “no truth” to rumors he could leave to join Manchester City this summer.
City want more midfield firepower as they prepare to bid farewell to Kevin De Bruyne and, while their focus has been on Florian Wirtz of Bayer Leverkusen, it was recently reported that manager Pep Guardiola had set his sights on Olmo as his preferred target.
The ongoing uncertainty surrounding Olmo‘s registration with Barcelona sparked suggestions they could be tempted to cash in on the Spain international once the transfer window opens, but Olmo‘s representative has firmly put such speculation to bed.
“We are not talking to any other club,” agent Andy Bara told Patrick Berger. “Dani is very happy in Barcelona at the moment, he’s winning titles there and is part of a great team. The rumors are not true.
“But of course, you never know what the future will bring.”
SPORT stress that Barcelona have no interest in parting ways with Olmo, who is seen as an integral part of the midfield unit under Hansi Flick.
That much was confirmed by sporting director Deco, who told Barça One: “Dani Olmo will be a very important player next season. We knew everything he could give us.‘
Alongside Barcelona‘s stance, Olmo himself is not interested in making the move to City. His desire to return to Catalonia was so strong that he was prepared to face the registration uncertainty last summer, and the team‘s success has only reaffirmed his wish to continue.