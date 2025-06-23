Darwin Nunez ‘Green Lights’ Liverpool Exit, ‘Important’ Transfer Fee Set
As Darwin Núñez nears an inevitable departure from Liverpool, the Premier League champions are reportedly hoping to recuperate much of his original transfer fee.
Núñez joined Liverpool back in 2022 with the highest of expectations. The striker signed a five-year deal worth up to £85 million ($115.6 million), a then-club record.
In the years that followed, though, the Uruguayan failed to live up to his price tag. Núñez scored just 25 league goals in his three seasons in a red shirt, and most recently only recorded eight Premier League starts under Arne Slot.
It became a forgone conclusion that Núñez was on his way out of Liverpool following his underwhelming 2024–25 campaign. The 25-year-old garnered interest from the Saudi Pro League, but he reportedly has his sights set on joining Serie A champions Napoli.
Fabrizio Romano revealed Núñez has given “his initial green light” to Napoli. The former Benfica forward is eyeing the move after being “presented [Antonio Conte’s] project.”
The potential move to Italy relies on the finances of the deal. Liverpool reportedly “want to get back as much as possible” from their original transfer fee for Núñez and are expected to set an asking price of more than €50 million (£43 million/$57.6 million).
Raking in such a large sum for Núñez would help the Reds bounce back financially from an expensive summer in which Liverpool have welcomed Jeremie Frimpong, Ármin Pécsi and Florian Wirtz to Merseyside. Wirtz’s deal, in particular, already cost the English giants €117.5 million (£100.1 million, $136.1 million) and also features add-ons worth an additional €18.8 million (£16 million, $21.8 million).
The Premier League champions are also expected to sign Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth in a deal worth £40 million ($54 million).
It goes without saying, then, that Liverpool will try to receive as much money as possible for Núñez should the forward go through with a move to Napoli.