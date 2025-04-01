David Beckham Celebrates 50th Birthday With Lionel Messi, Inter Miami Superstars
David Beckham kicked off his 50th birthday celebrations with a black-tie affair alongside his family, friends and Inter Miami's biggest superstars.
Although Beckham does not officially turn 50 years old until May 2, the former England captain commemorated his upcoming milestone with a star-studded bash in Miami. Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets all attended the party and posed for photos with the Inter Miami co-owner.
"So I thought I'd start celebrating slightly early," Beckham shared on Instagram. "Such a special night in Miami. So lucky to have amazing friends and family to start the 50th celebrations with."
The Herons had more than just Beckham's birthday to celebrate. Inter Miami sit atop the Eastern Conference standings and have yet to suffer a defeat under new head coach, Javier Mascherano. In fact, the team is fresh off a 2–1 victory over Philadelphia Union thanks to a winner from Messi just two minutes after the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner entered the game.
Messi has now scored in each of his last four appearances for Inter Miami despite missing time for both his club and country due to a minor muscle injury in the adductor area. The 37-year-old's return is a huge sigh of relief for Inter Miami, especially with the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals looming.
The Herons are set to clash with LAFC in the competition on Wednesday, Apr. 2. Inter Miami could provide Beckham with an early birthday gift if they get past Steve Cherundolo's men at BMO Stadium.