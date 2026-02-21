David Beckham Shares Emotional Message Ahead of Inter Miami’s MLS Cup Defense

David Beckham publicly shared how much he values the Inter Miami supporters on Saturday ahead of the club’s 2026 MLS season opener against LAFC, telling fans that the team is “hungry for more” after winning MLS Cup in 2025.

After a three-match preseason tour of South America, Inter Miami traveled to the West Coast to take on a star-studded LAFC, featuring former Premier League star Son Heung-min, former MLS MVP Denis Bouanga and longtime Portuguese top-flight midfielder, Stephen Eustáquio.

It will mark just the fourth time that the two high-spending clubs clash in MLS play since Miami joined the league in 2020, and will be the debut of a budding star-studded rivalry between Son and Miami’s Lionel Messi, the two-time defending MLS MVP.

Ahead of the match, Beckham, one of Inter Miami’s co-owners, shared a heartfelt message with the club's supporters, commonly known as La Familia.

“As the new MLS season begins, I’m so excited for what’s in store for our club,” he said. “It was always our dream to be MLS Champions, but we are hungry for more and can’t wait to start our title defence today.”

While Miami will aim to repeat as MLS Cup champions, they also eye further goals, including the Concacaf Champions Cup, a trophy co-owner Jorge Mas instantly targeted in the moments after MLS commissioner Don Garber awarded MLS Cup in December.

Following Miami’s season-opening clash against LAFC, the club looks ahead to three more MLS matches on the road against Orlando City, D.C. United and Charlotte FC, before embarking on their Concacaf journey against either Nashville SC or Canadian Premier League champions Atlético Ottawa in Fort Lauderdale on March 18.

Beckham Looks Forward to New Home

A rendered image of the future Miami Freedom Park. | Inter Miami

While Miami will play away to start their Concacaf Champions Cup journey in March, the second leg of their tie will take place at Chase Stadium, where the club has played in Fort Lauderdale since its inception.

The now former home ground will serve as a temporary backup, as the Herons look ahead to their official MLS home opener against Austin FC on April 4, when they will welcome fans to Miami Freedom Park for the first time, located closer to the City of Miami.

“We will be in our new home soon,” Beckham added, as he and the club anxiously await the opening of the newest soccer-specific stadium in MLS. “I can’t wait to see you all there. Thank you for always being with us.”

