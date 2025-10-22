Dean Huijsen Drops Huge Hint Over Possible El Clasico Return
Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen teased his possible return from injury in time for El Clásico against Barcelona on Sunday, but refused to give anything away for sure.
Huijsen has come in as a firm starter since joining from Bournemouth just prior to the summer Club World Cup and has played virtually every minute he’s been available for Xabi Alonso in La Liga—a red card and suspension forced him out briefly, before missing the Getafe match through injury.
The Spain international remains sidelined for Wednesday night’s Champions League meeting with Juventus, the club where he started his professional career. However, his return isn’t far away and Huijsen seemingly hasn’t ruled out being healthy by the time Barcelona are in town on Oct. 26.
The player said he wanted to leave it a surprise when a reporter from El Chiringuito put a microphone in front of his face while signing autographs outside Valdebebas this week. He suggested he is already aware if he will able to appear or not.
“I think I know if I’ll make it to the Clásico, but we’ll leave that as a surprise,” he insisted.
Who Starts at Center Back for Real Madrid in El Clásico?
Alonso has something of a defensive crisis on his hands.
Antonio Rüdiger was ruled out for an estimated three months in September, while David Alaba has picked up a fresh injury this week that will stop him from playing in El Clásico. The Austrian had lined up alongside Éder Militão for the 1–0 win over Getafe, prior to yet another fitness setback.
Without Huijsen against Juventus, it leaves Militão to be partnered by Raúl Asencio, who was the player that replaced Alaba when the veteran with withdrawn at half-time against Getafe.
Los Blancos have no other center back options to call upon, making Huijsen’s potential return against Barcelona now hugely important. Aurélien Tchouameni often filled in defensively under former manager Carlo Ancelotti when needed, but that takes the Frenchman out of central midfield, where he has been the regular starter this season alongside a rotation of partners.