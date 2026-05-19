Declan Rice, Arsenal Stars React to Monumental Premier League Title Triumph

It wasn’t as theatrical as they would have liked, but that won’t matter one bit.

Arsenal secured the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years from the comfort of their couches, after Manchester City failed to topple Bournemouth on Tuesday night, playing to a 1–1 draw. The lackluster result gave the Gunners a four-point lead atop England’s top flight, making it mathematically impossible for the second-place Cityzens to close the gap before the season’s end at the weekend.

Despite being cheated of an on-the-field celebration, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and his players still managed equal excitement over social media to honor their historic campaign.

This belongs to all of us. pic.twitter.com/7cUNDp2KR5 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 19, 2026

Arsenal started by sharing a joyful three-minute video on X, captioned “This belongs to all of us.” It shares highlights from the season, showcasing players and fans alike and giving an inside look into the personalities that shape the team and the celebrations that took place inside the locker room.

The video opens with legendary French manager Arsène Wenger stating, “You did it. Champions go on when others stop. This is your time. Now, go on and enjoy.” Wenger, who was Arsenal’s longest-serving manager in club history and led the “Invincibles” squad to the last title in 2004, then toasts to the team with a glass of red wine.

The Players Share Joyful Reactions

Many of the players were together to celebrate the night, including star forward Kai Havertz, midfielder Declan Rice, winger Bukayo Saka, fullback Myles Lewis-Skelly and center back William Saliba.

The 27-year-old Rice posted a picture of the group smiling together on Instagram, captioned “I told you all ... it’s done [trophy emoji] [red heart emoji],” in reference to his famous post-match rally cry from last month: “It’s not done,” after Arsenal lost to Man City 2–1, a result many considered damning for Arsenal’s title race.

The Gunners, soon after, posted a video of the entire team’s reaction to the Man City draw, which showed everyone gathered together at the Sobha Center, Arsenal’s training facility. They began screaming and jumping up and down once the final whistle blew. Everyone—staff and players—came together in a giant huddle to celebrate the victory.

The players then all began belting “We are the Champions” by Queen.

Former Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny took to social media to share his emotional sentiments: “I can’t describe my feelings right now … Football always gives back to those who keep believing. To the fans who kept believing, you deserve this … Arsenal; the club that will stay in my heart forever, you deserve this … The players and everyone at the club who made it happen, you deserve this ... Congratulations to the best club in the world.”

Elneny now plays in the UAE Pro League, departing the north London club in 2024 after over eight years.

Several other former Arsenal players and current supporters, including famous English broadcaster Piers Morgan, came online to take part in the celebrations.

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