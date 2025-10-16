Golden Boy Award: Full List of Winners, Most Awards Per Club
Some of the best players to ever lace up a pair of boots have been recognized with the Golden Boy award since its inception in 2003.
Created by Italian newspaper Tuttosport, the award honors the best young talent in soccer. Players under the age of 21 and playing in one of Europe’s top-flight leagues are eligible to take home the honor, voted for by journalists from publications across the continent.
Over the last 22 years, Golden Boy winners have gone on to become legends of the game. In fact, some players are already superstars when they lift the individual accolade.
Twenty-five of the Europe’s brightest players have earned nominations for the award in 2025, hoping to join the exclusive list of winners that includes Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal.
Here’s a full rundown of the award’s history.
Golden Boy Winners
Year
Player
Club
2024
Lamine Yamal
Barcelona
2023
Jude Bellingham
Borussia Dortmund/Real Madrid
2022
Gavi
Barcelona
2021
Pedri
Barcelona
2020
Erling Haaland
Borussia Dortmund
2019
João Félix
Benfica/Atlético Madrid
2018
Matthijs de Ligt
Ajax
2017
Kylian Mbappé
Monaco/Paris Saint-Germain
2016
Renato Sanches
Benfica/Bayern Munich
2015
Anthony Martial
Monaco/Manchester United
2014
Raheem Sterling
Liverpool
2013
Paul Pogba
Juventus
2012
Isco
Málaga
2011
Mario Götze
Borussia Dortmund
2010
Mario Balotelli
Inter Milan/Manchester City
2009
Alexandre Pato
AC Milan
2008
Anderson
Manchester United
2007
Sergio Agüero
Atlético Madrid
2006
Cesc Fàbregas
Arsenal
2005
Lionel Messi
Barcelona
2004
Wayne Rooney
Everton/Manchester United
2003
Rafael van der Vaart
Ajax
What Club Has the Most Golden Boy Winners?
Rank
Club
Winners
Tally
1
Barcelona
Yamal, Gavi, Pedri, Messi
4
T-2
Borussia Dortmund
Bellingham, Haaland,
3
T-2
Manchester United
Martial, Anderson, Rooney
3
T-4
Ajax
De Ligt, Van Der Vaart
2
T-4
Atlético Madrid
Félix, Agüero
2
T-4
Monaco
Mbappé, Martial
2
T-4
Benfica
Félix, Sanches
2
Uniquely, the Golden Boy award takes into consideration a full calendar year compared to the Kopa Trophy which is based on a full season.
Barcelona lead the way with four Golden Boy winners. When Yamal took home the honor in 2024, the Catalans broke their tie with Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United to become the club with the most recipients in the award’s history.
Dortmund and Man Utd remain tied in second place with three winners each. The Red Devils’ last recipient came a decade ago, though, when Martial won the award in 2015. Bellingham, meanwhile, snagged the accolade for BVB (and Real Madrid) in 2023.
Ajax, Atlético Madrid, Monaco and Benfica are level in fourth place with two winners each.
Who Is the Youngest Golden Boy Winner?
Yamal became the youngest player to win the Golden Boy award when he received the honor in 2024. The Spaniard claimed the piece of silverware at 17 years and 137 days old.
The previous record was held by Yamal’s Barcelona teammate Gavi, who was named the 2022 Golden Boy at 18 days and 77 years old.
In the trophy’s 22-year history, Yamal is the only 17-year-old to ever win the Golden Boy award. He was not nominated for the honor in 2025 because no player can win the award twice.