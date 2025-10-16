SI

Golden Boy Award: Full List of Winners, Most Awards Per Club

Only 22 players in soccer history have been crowned Golden Boy winners.

Soccer’s biggest stars have won the Golden Boy award.
Soccer’s biggest stars have won the Golden Boy award. / Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images, Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images, Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Some of the best players to ever lace up a pair of boots have been recognized with the Golden Boy award since its inception in 2003.

Created by Italian newspaper Tuttosport, the award honors the best young talent in soccer. Players under the age of 21 and playing in one of Europe’s top-flight leagues are eligible to take home the honor, voted for by journalists from publications across the continent.

Over the last 22 years, Golden Boy winners have gone on to become legends of the game. In fact, some players are already superstars when they lift the individual accolade.

Twenty-five of the Europe’s brightest players have earned nominations for the award in 2025, hoping to join the exclusive list of winners that includes Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal.

Here’s a full rundown of the award’s history.

  1. Golden Boy Winners
  2. What Club Has the Most Golden Boy Winners?
  3. Who Is the Youngest Golden Boy Winner?

Golden Boy Winners

Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham became the third player to win the Golden Boy award for Borussia Dortmund. / IMAGO/LaPresse

Year

Player

Club

2024

Lamine Yamal

Barcelona

2023

Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund/Real Madrid

2022

Gavi

Barcelona

2021

Pedri

Barcelona

2020

Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund

2019

João Félix

Benfica/Atlético Madrid

2018

Matthijs de Ligt

Ajax

2017

Kylian Mbappé

Monaco/Paris Saint-Germain

2016

Renato Sanches

Benfica/Bayern Munich

2015

Anthony Martial

Monaco/Manchester United

2014

Raheem Sterling

Liverpool

2013

Paul Pogba

Juventus

2012

Isco

Málaga

2011

Mario Götze

Borussia Dortmund

2010

Mario Balotelli

Inter Milan/Manchester City

2009

Alexandre Pato

AC Milan

2008

Anderson

Manchester United

2007

Sergio Agüero

Atlético Madrid

2006

Cesc Fàbregas

Arsenal

2005

Lionel Messi

Barcelona

2004

Wayne Rooney

Everton/Manchester United

2003

Rafael van der Vaart

Ajax

What Club Has the Most Golden Boy Winners?

Pedri
Pedri is one of Barcelona’s four Golden Boy winners. / Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Rank

Club

Winners

Tally

1

Barcelona

Yamal, Gavi, Pedri, Messi

4

T-2

Borussia Dortmund

Bellingham, Haaland,
Götze

3

T-2

Manchester United

Martial, Anderson, Rooney

3

T-4

Ajax

De Ligt, Van Der Vaart

2

T-4

Atlético Madrid

Félix, Agüero

2

T-4

Monaco

Mbappé, Martial

2

T-4

Benfica

Félix, Sanches

2

Uniquely, the Golden Boy award takes into consideration a full calendar year compared to the Kopa Trophy which is based on a full season.

Barcelona lead the way with four Golden Boy winners. When Yamal took home the honor in 2024, the Catalans broke their tie with Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United to become the club with the most recipients in the award’s history.

Dortmund and Man Utd remain tied in second place with three winners each. The Red Devils’ last recipient came a decade ago, though, when Martial won the award in 2015. Bellingham, meanwhile, snagged the accolade for BVB (and Real Madrid) in 2023.

Ajax, Atlético Madrid, Monaco and Benfica are level in fourth place with two winners each.

Who Is the Youngest Golden Boy Winner?

Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal took home the Golden Boy award in 2024. / IMAGO/Pressinphoto

Yamal became the youngest player to win the Golden Boy award when he received the honor in 2024. The Spaniard claimed the piece of silverware at 17 years and 137 days old.

The previous record was held by Yamal’s Barcelona teammate Gavi, who was named the 2022 Golden Boy at 18 days and 77 years old.

In the trophy’s 22-year history, Yamal is the only 17-year-old to ever win the Golden Boy award. He was not nominated for the honor in 2025 because no player can win the award twice.

