‘Disappointed’—Wrexham Star Jokes After World Cup Snub

Josh Windass joked that he is feeling “disappointed” after he missed out on a place in the England squad for the World Cup.

The 32-year-old enjoyed a successful individual campaign in North Wales, but it was not enough to earn him a place in Thomas Tuchel’s squad this summer. Windass finished as Wrexham’s top goal scorer and was named the club’s Player of the Season after he scored 16 goals and registered 7 assists across all competitions.

Windass established himself as a key performer in the Wrexham side after he joined from Sheffield Wednesday last summer on a free transfer, after his previous contract had been ended by mutual consent. The experienced attacking midfielder has enjoyed a good career in the English pyramid but has never represented his national team at any age level.

Windass Reacts to England World Cup Squad

Windass took to social media to share a joke after the England squad was announced on Friday, while he also wished them well ahead of the tournament this summer.

In the current millennium, only six players have been selected to represent England at the senior international level while playing in the second division, three of whom were goalkeepers. The last outfield player to do so was Wilfried Zaha when he received a call-up in 2012 as a Crystal Palace player. He played in two friendly matches before deciding to represent Côte d’Ivoire in 2016.

Wrexham star Windass would have had to perform at an incredible level to receive a shock first international call-up at the age of 32 for a major tournament. That didn’t stop him from dreaming about it, though.

In an Instagram post, Windass uploaded an altered image of himself wearing the No. 10 shirt for England, along with the humorous caption: “Disappointed to say the least,” followed by a crying face emoji and the England flag emoji. “Good luck, lads.”

Will Any Wrexham Players Be at the World Cup?

Windass might not be in the England squad for the World Cup this summer, but two of his club teammates will be taking part in the tournament.

Liberato Cacace has been named as part of the New Zealand squad for the competition, while club captain Dom Hyam has been included in the Scotland squad. The All Whites have been drawn in Group G alongside Iran, Egypt and Belgium, while the Tartan Army are in Group C alongside Haiti, Morocco and Brazil.

Dennis Lawrence is the only previous Wrexham player to play in the tournament while under contract with the club. He featured for Trinidad & Tobago at the 2006 edition in Germany.

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