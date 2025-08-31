Dominik Szoboszlai Shouts Out Trent Alexander-Arnold After Brilliant Free Kick
Dominik Szoboszlai could not help but mention his former Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold after scoring the winner against Arsenal in sensational fashion.
Just when it looked like Liverpool would only snag a point against the Gunners, Szoboszlai rifled a stunning 32-yard free kick off the inside of the post and into the back of the net. The 83rd minute-winner sent the sea of red shirts at Anfield to their feet while the Reds celebrated what wound up being their first major victory of the 2025–26 Premier League title race.
Szoboszlai was the hero on the day, not just for his goal. The 24-year-old starred as Arne Slot’s makeshift right back, locking down Gabriel Martinelli who did not muster a single shot in his 70 minutes on the pitch.
After the 1–0 win over Arsenal, Szoboszlai spoke to the media about his sublime performance and gave a shoutout to Alexander-Arnold.
“I was confident in myself, so I tried [the free kick] and, yeah, finally,” Szoboszlai said. "It’s just a long time [coming]. When you practice all the time.
“Now, to be honest, I should mention Trent because as you know, he was taking the free kicks because obviously he has an unbelievable shot. But, yeah, finally I could have my chance,” he finished.
For years, Alexander-Arnold was the primary free kick-taker for Liverpool, scoring some of his most memorable goals in a red shirt. The England international then bid farewell to Merseyside this summer to join Real Madrid, leaving the door open for Szoboszlai to step up in his absence.
The Hungarian did not disappoint when called upon, thundering home one of the best goals of the early Premier League season so far. Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, is still waiting for his first La Liga goal contribution.
Szoboszlai will get the opportunity in person to talk with his former teammate when Liverpool host Real Madrid in the Champions League league phase on Nov. 4.