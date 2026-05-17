Drake’s Soccer Connections—Recruitment, Davies and World Cup Hype

When Canada takes to the World Cup stage for the first time on home soil in Toronto, one message will be clear, “Started from the Bottom now we’re here.”

Now ranked 30th in the world and brimming with global superstars including Jonathan David, Tajon Buchanan and potentially Alphonso Davies, barring injury concerns, Canada will take to Toronto Stadium in fine form, backed by Drake, one of the most formative artists in modern music.

‘Started From the Bottom,’ released by Toronto’s own Drake in 2013, was already an unofficial anthem that the Canadian men’s national team blared through locker rooms on its way to a first World Cup in 36 years in 2022.

Now, National Treasure, one of the feature tracks on Drake’s three new albums, released ahead of the tournament, could very well take center stage this summer. Yet, it isn’t his first involvement with Canadian soccer, and he could very well be in the stands for the World Cup opener on June 12 against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Here, Sports Illustrated takes a look at the few times Drake has made an impact on soccer.

Alphonso Davies Linkup Ahead of 2022 World Cup

Drake (left) and Alphonso Davies (right) linked up after a World Cup qualifying win. | Alphonso Davies/Instagram

As Canada commanded its way to win the final round of 2022 Concacaf World Cup qualifying, Drake took notice. After Alphonso Davies scored a stupendous goal, which he rates as one of his career’s best, in a 4-1 win against Panama on home turf, the rapper DM’d the soccer star on Instagram.

“[Davies] just got a text from Drake,” then manager John Herdman said in a postmatch press conference. “He wants to meet the boys.”

A few hours later, Drake posted a Davies jersey on his Instagram alongside the Bayern Munich man, as the group partied at Toronto’s Sotto Sotto, an upscale restaurant that features in the new “Burning Bridges” music video and is mentioned on “5 AM in Toronto” and several other tracks.

2026 World Cup Hype

While Drake hasn’t yet appeared in any of Canada Soccer or FIFA’s official promotion of the World Cup just yet, he made his excitement for this summer’s tournament known in 2024 when speaking at an event with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“Canada as a whole we have an incredible melting pot. But in Toronto, there are just so many different cultural experiences. So when the world comes, it’s going to be beautiful,” Drake said in the interview. “Not to make this a Canadian promo, but we are the nicest people you’ll ever meet.”

He also proclaimed his excitement for how the World Cup could be received in what is reported to be the world’s most multicultural city, which will now host six games and the national teams of Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ghana, Panama, Germany, Côte d’Ivoire, Croatia, Senegal and Iraq, as well as a round of 32 clash.

“Of course, [Toronto will] welcome [fans] with open arms, and just to have all these different people who are there with passion, with competitive spirit for a great game and great cause. I think it’s just gonna fill the streets with so much energy. We’ll be ready for you in Canada.”

Toronto FC Recruitment

Jermaine Defoe had a phone call with Drake before signing with Toronto FC. | Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images

Drake might be more known for his involvement as the official team ambassador of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, but he has played a role in Toronto FC’s player recruitment over the years as well.

In 2013, former England international Jermain Defoe said that Drake had called him to convince him to sign with the club after a stellar Premier League career.

“I don’t know if I had an influence on him coming here,” Drake later reflected. “I think that all I did was just give him the necessary information that he needed about a city that he didn’t know much about.

“I told him how great it’s been to me and how great I assume it will be to him. And we had a great conversation. We built up a personal relationship. I’m excited to see him begin his career here. I think that everybody’s excited.”

While it’s not entirely known which other players Toronto FC used the tactic on, former goalkeeper Sean Johnson said the music star dropped by a dinner with him and club president Bill Manning, looking to join the club in 2023.

“Pretty cool to meet him,” Johnson said at an introductory press conference. “I think it was my second time meeting him, but he’s a terrific guy, a terrific ambassador of the city. You kind of see from afar in terms of when Toronto is mentioned, his name quite often comes up.”

Since then, Toronto FC and several MLS clubs have released collaboration apparel projects with Drake’s clothing brand, October’s Very Own.

Jonathan David and Boi-1da

Jonathan David is known as “Iceman” with Canada’s national team. | Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

In addition to the FIFA-produced World Cup album, Canada Soccer has assembled several Canadian music stars to put together its own album as well, with the project produced by Grammy award-winner Boi-1da, who has worked on several Drake tracks and served as the executive producer for his mixtape ‘If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late.’

Canada Soccer x @NorthSideBenji x @Boi1da



TRYNA WIN



OUT NOW!



In support of the Canada Soccer Foundation 🍁



🔗: https://t.co/jx4Otim2Wa pic.twitter.com/zXGKde1aiN — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) April 17, 2026

Meanwhile, Canada’s top striker, Jonathan David, has earned himself the nickname “Iceman” for his calmness under pressure, but will undoubtedly be linked to Drake at the World Cup on home turf this summer.

EA Sports, European Soccer Influence

Drake’s involvement in soccer spans far beyond Canada as well. He recently led former MLS and Toronto FC executive Tim Leiweke to Italian outfit Venezia, a club he became an investor in back in 2024. By recruiting Leiweke to the group, he helped bring in part of a $117 million investment to the club ahead of their return to Serie A.

Outside of his stake in the club, Drake has also crossed paths with Neymar, Tim Cahill, Daniel Sturridge, Mario Balotelli and Didier Drogba, while also playing a role in an advertisement for EA Sports’ FIFA 14.

He has also mentioned Cristiano Ronaldo in his music, dropping the line: “Way this s--- set up I live like Ronaldo, but I never been in Madrid, woah,” in his 2018 track, ‘Blue Tint.’

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