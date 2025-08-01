Dream Transfer: Alessandro Bastoni to Chelsea
Transfer windows no longer pass without Chelsea splurging hundreds of millions on the world’s brightest talents, yet there remain areas of their squad that require reinforcement.
The Blues have an abundance of devastating forwards both in central and wide positions, while they boast an enviable crop of stars in midfield. Glory at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup only underscores the calibre of their remarkably deep squad.
However, Chelsea’s current weakness is undeniably their defence. While talented, it lacks the same depth and quality as other areas of the pitch, with the likes of Tosin Adarabioyo, Trevoh Chalobah and Benoït Badiashile sitting comfortably beneath the game’s elite. With Wesley Fofana constantly in the treatment room, bolstering the centre back department could be the difference between winning and losing the top prizes.
Many of the world’s elite central defenders are currently unattainable, but Alessandro Bastoni is someone Chelsea should be targeting regardless of his price tag and availability as they look to return to the summit of English football.
One of the Best in the Business
Inter’s rock solid spine has been instrumental to their recent success. The Nerazzurri, who have reached two of the last three Champions League finals, boast the supreme shot-stopping of Yann Sommer, the relentless energy of Nicolò Barella and the sharpshooting of Lautaro Martínez through the centre of their team, with Bastoni’s stubborn defensive performances similarly crucial to their recent campaigns.
The understated Italian is not as elegant as Virgil van Dijk, powerful as Antonio Rüdiger or quick as William Saliba, but his incredible defensive intelligence and awareness make him equally as effective in the rearguard. The towering 6’3 defender reads play remarkably well, always positioning himself perfectly to stamp out opposition momentum.
Bastoni is undoubtedly one of the world’s best centre backs and would immediately transform Chelsea’s defence—which is already heading in the right direction under Enzo Maresca. Adept at defending his own penalty area, coming out on top in one-v-one situations and predicting the movements of opposition forwards, he’s a classic Italian operator.
The 26-year-old is equally comfortable in possession, too. During last season’s Champions League, he ranked in the 85th percentile or higher among his positional peers for passes attempted, through balls, switches of play, carries and successful take-ons per 90. He’s capable of stepping into midfield and breaking through the opposition press with his elongated frame or impressive distribution.
Bastoni is also an often unstoppable threat in the opposition final third. He produced two goals and six assists in all competitions last season, meaning he’s now managed four or more goal contributions in each of his last five campaigns. He’s simply a monster in both penalty areas.
Perfect Partner for Levi Colwill
Maresca referenced Chelsea’s desire to add experience to their squad over the summer transfer window, something they have largely ignored to date. They are yet to sign a player over the age of 23 since the beginning of the window, with the Blues still lacking some much-needed grit and leadership.
Bastoni would certainly help fill such a void, proving the perfect foil to Levi Colwill—Chelsea’s centre back starlet who could lead their defence for the next decade. The Italy international has reached two Champions League finals, won seven domestic trophies and the European Championship since joining Inter, making a total of 295 appearances for the Nerazzuri and the national team.
With Colwill a more aggressive option in defence, Bastoni would prove the steady head ready to mop up the second phase of danger—similar to partnerships forged by Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté and Virgil van Dijk, and Arsenal’s Gabriel and William Saliba.
Like Colwill, Bastoni is left-footed, and the Inter defender is now used to featuring on the left side in a back three, but the defender’s talents are easily transferrable to the right-hand side of a centre back partnership—or Colwill could move towards the right flank.
New Challenge
While there have been no transfer links between Chelsea and Bastoni, he’s not a wholly unrealistic target for the Blues. They would be able to meet his lofty asking price and continue to offer him the chance to secure major silverware. Simone Inzaghi’s recent departure also creates an element of uncertainty at San Siro.
More than anything, however, Chelsea would be able to offer Bastoni a new chapter. He’s spent his entire career in Italy and the allure of the Premier League could prove too strong to deny. Having been at Inter for eight years, the defender might be tempted to make a fresh start in the world’s most competitive division—all under the guidance of an Italian manager.