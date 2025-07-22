Four Midfielders Real Madrid Need to Sign to Finally Replace Toni Kroos
Ever since Toni Kroos retired in 2024, there has been a hole in Real Madrid’s midfield, one Xabi Alonso is looking to fill.
Real Madrid broke the bank this summer to rebuild their backline, welcoming Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Álvaro Carreras to the Spanish capital. The La Liga runners-up also signed 17-year-old Franco Mastantuono as an attacking reinforcement for the 2025–26 season.
Despite the new additions, Los Blancos are still in crying need of a central midfielder. Without Kroos and now Luka Modrić, the biggest club in the world lacks a player capable of controlling a game from the middle of the park.
Should Real Madrid turn back to the transfer market to solve their lingering problem, there are four players who would seamlessly fit into Alonso’s new-look squad.
4. Nicolo Barella
Nicolò Barella is a player that would solve a lot of problems at the biggest club in the world. The 28-year-old is a brilliant all-around midfielder that boasts a work-rate that many players in white severely lack.
The Italy international would also solidify a Real Madrid midfield that is easily caught out without the ball. Barella excels at narrowing angles and cutting off passing lanes, as well as recovering possession and stifling counter attacks.
Beyond his defensive efforts and his intelligence with the ball at his feet, Barella comes with a rare history of avoiding injury. The Inter Milan man has made over 40 appearances in each of his last five seasons with the Italian outfit, most recently featuring in 56 games during the 2024–25 season.
Recent reports reveal the Spanish giants are interested in the midfielder as a potential successor to Kroos. Except a move for Barella seems rather unrealistic considering the Italian only just signed a three-year extension with Inter Milan back in November.
3. Alexis Mac Allister
Alexis Mac Allister is a name that keeps popping up in regards to Real Madrid. The club was linked with the midfielder at the start of the year and now once again during the summer transfer window. It comes as no surprise given the Argentine’s stellar 2024–25 season in which he played a pivotal role in Liverpool's Premier League-winning campaign.
The 26-year-old’s ability to dictate the flow of play with tempo-setting passing is something Los Blancos’ current batch of midfielders lack. Nearly every time the Spanish giants played a top European side last season, they were outclassed in the middle of the park and failed control the game.
Mac Allister would bring stability and balance to Real Madrid’s midfield. The Liverpool star is also capable of providing a creative spark, something Real Madrid struggle to pull out of Tchouaméni, Camavinga and even Valverde at times.
It would take a hefty sum to pry Mac Allister away from Merseyside, and even then the Reds might still be unwilling to part with the Argentine.
2. Enzo Fernandez
All it takes is watching one Chelsea game to see what Enzo Fernández would bring to Real Madrid. A midfielder with the passing range and versatility of the Argentine would instantly find a place in Alonso's XI.
The new Real Madrid boss could deploy Fernández as the deep-lying playmaker he tried making Arda Güler into this summer. The Chelsea midfielder can also play a more advanced role to link up with Los Blancos' star-studded frontline should the moment call for it. After all, Fernández finished the 2024–25 season with 17 assists to his name.
Perhaps the most enticing part of Fernández’s profile is his record in finals. The 24-year-old has won all six international finals he’s played in, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Argentine also became the only active player to be a current World Champion for club and country following the Blues’ FIFA Club World Cup triumph.
Fernández’s experience on the biggest of stages would give Alonso’s midfield the leader it so desperately needs with Kroos and Modrić no longer at the club.
1. Rodri
All roads just might lead to Rodri for Real Madrid. The 29-year-old is exactly the player Alonso needs to finally fill the hole left by Kroos.
Recent reports indicate the Spaniard is Los Blancos’ top midfield target, even if a deal this summer “seems impossible”. The combination of Rodri’s age, impending contract expiry in 2027 and recent long-term ACL injury could tempt Manchester City to fetch a high fee for the Ballon d’Or winner in a year from now.
Along with his build-up play and passing, Rodri would give Real Madrid a defensive skillset not even Kroos had. After all, the Spaniard excels at everything from well-timed tackles and game-saving challenges to dominating aerial duels.
Los Blancos will have to remain patient for the dream transfer, though, and survive another season without a midfield reinforcement if they truly want Rodri.