Eberechi Eze Potential Shirt Numbers at Arsenal
Arsenal are closing in on their seventh signing of the summer as Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze nears a move to north London.
In a stunning turn of events, Arsenal have managed to hijack Tottenham Hotspur’s deal for the England international, and they will pay around £68 million ($91.3 million) for his services. Unsurprisingly, Arsenal supporters are thrilled about the arrival of one of the Premier League’s most creative forces—as well as stealing him from bitter rivals Spurs.
There have been significant changes in the shirt number department for Arsenal this season amid a flurry of new additions, with Eze now having the opportunity to select his preferred number for the 2025–26 season.
Here are the numbers available to Arsenal’s new man.
Eberechi Eze Shirt Number History
Eze wore four different shirt numbers during the early stages of his career, starting out with the No. 39 for Queens Park Rangers in 2016–17. He was sent on loan to Wycombe Wanderers for the first half of the following campaign and earned a slight upgrade, taking the No. 27 shirt at Adams Park during a six-month stint.
Eze was recalled by QPR and given the No. 30 shirt for the remainder of 2017–18, before being handed the No. 10 the following season off the back of some impressive performances.
While the No. 10 is what Eze has worn for the past five seasons with Palace, he was initially given the No. 25 upon his blockbuster move to Selhurst Park in 2020–21.
At senior international level, Eze has worn three numbers: No. 21, 18 and 15.
Arsenal’s Available Shirt Numbers
Summer signing Viktor Gyökeres has taken over Thierry Henry’s famous No.14 shirt, which could have been an option for Eze, but the Englishman’s preferred No. 10 is available. That’s almost certainly what he will wear at the Emirates Stadium, with Emile Smith Rowe the previous incumbent of a shirt donned by the likes of Mesut Özil, Robin van Persie and Dennis Bergkamp.
The No. 5 would be a rogue option for Eze but he could be inspired by legendary attacking midfielder Zinedine Zidane, who wore the number at Real Madrid. The 27-year-old’s compatriot Jude Bellingham currently wears the number at the Santiago Bernabéu.
No. 18 is available following Takehiro Tomiyasu’s recent exit, while No. 25, 26 and 27 are all free.