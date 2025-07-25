Alexander Isak: Will Liverpool Try to Sign Striker After Hugo Ekitike Deal?
It’s proven to be a summer of transfer sagas already and Alexander Isak could well be the hot topic for the remainder of the window.
The Newcastle United striker has long been linked with moves to Arsenal and Liverpool, but the Premier League giants have both turned elsewhere for attacking reinforcements after being warned off by the Magpies. The Gunners are close to finalising a deal for Viktor Gyökeres, while the Reds have already splashed the cash on Hugo Ekitiké.
However, reports have now revealed that Isak wants to leave St. James’ Park this summer and is not interested in penning fresh terms with the Tynesiders, sending shockwaves through the transfer carousel.
Naturally, links with previous suitors Liverpool have resurfaced, but after signing Ekitiké and spending big elsewhere this summer, would the Reds consider reigniting their interest in Isak?
Alexander Isak to Liverpool Links
Liverpool always knew they needed to sign a new striker this summer. Darwin Núñez’s departure still looks likely despite some encouraging pre-season performances and the Reds were aware that a clinical No. 9 could prove transformative.
Isak was understandably on their radar after another excellent goalscoring campaign with Newcastle and the Reds reportedly made a record-breaking approach for the 25-year-old earlier in July. They were interested in conducting a deal worth in the region of £120 million ($161.2 million) but their advances were quickly rebuffed by the Magpies, who made it abundantly clear that Isak would not be leaving this summer.
Liverpool then decided to pursue alternative targets and quickly completed a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt for Ekitiké—a striker who was also wanted by Newcastle.
How Much Have Liverpool Spent This Summer?
Liverpool’s deal for Ekitiké was yet another high-profile addition this summer. Transfers for fullbacks Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez set the Reds back £69.5 million ($93.4 million), while youngster Ármin Pécsi also added £1.5 million ($2 million) onto their total summer spend. However, their biggest outlay has been Florian Wirtz, who they signed from Bayer Leverkusen for a staggering £116 million ($155.9 million).
The Reds have paid £100 million ($134.4 million) up front for the German, with a further £16 million ($21.5 million) of potential add-ons, and they constructed a similar deal for Ekitiké. The former Paris-Saint Germain forward cost the Reds £79 million ($106.2 million) overall, but £10 million ($13.4 million) of that total sum is in add-ons. Liverpool also completed their £29 million ($39 million) deal for Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer despite announcing the transfer last year.
Liverpool have spent an eye-watering amount on rejuvenating their squad this summer and, inclusive of add-ons, their total spend has now reached £295 million ($396.4 million)—the most of any Premier League side during the current window.
Could Liverpool Still Afford Alexander Isak?
Liverpool may have already spent a colossal sum but their penny-pinching last summer will work in their favour should they decide to pursue Isak. According to The Athletic, the Reds’ earning potential and decision to avoid splashing the cash ahead of Slot’s debut season means they can still sign the Sweden international while complying with profit and sustainability rules (PSR).
Of course, Liverpool will still be hoping to raise funds through player sales between now and the window’s conclusion, too. They have already sold Jarell Quansah and Caoimhín Kelleher for a combined £53 million ($71.2 million), while the departures of Nat Phillips and Trent Alexander-Arnold have resulted in another £13 million ($17.5 million) arriving into their bank account.
Luis Díaz, Darwin Núñez and Harvey Elliott are among the high-profile names who could still leave for sizeable fees, while fringe players such as Kostas Tsimikas, Wataru Endo and Federico Chiesa could bring in funds. The sale of academy talent is possible, too, with Ben Doak and Tyler Morton among those linked with exits.
Should Liverpool Move for Alexander Isak?
Just because Liverpool could most likely afford Alexander Isak this summer, doesn’t mean they will sign the Newcastle star. After all, they have just recruited an exciting, young centre-forward who shares similar characteristics with the Swede, and a fee of £120–150 million could still dissuade them from pursuing a deal.
However, it feels like it could be now or never for Liverpool. They will likely never have a better opportunity to sign the former Real Sociedad man and were they to complete a transfer, they would be acquiring one of the world’s best strikers—and someone with potential to improve even further.
It may prove an opportunity too good to ignore for Liverpool, especially if other suitors—namely their rivals—join the race.