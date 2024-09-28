Eduardo Camavinga Injury Update Ahead of Madrid Derby
Eduardo Camavinga could play his first minutes of the season in Real Madrid's all-important match against Atlético Madrid.
The midfielder sustained a knee injury while training for the UEFA Super Cup in August. Camavinga has yet to feature for Los Blancos in their early 2024–25 campaign, but Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the Frenchman is available for Sunday's clash with Atlético Madrid.
"Eduardo Camavinga has recovered," he said in today's press conference. "He’s available and he can play."
Ancelotti's update comes after Camavinga returned to full training with the team earlier in the week. He was also named in Real Madrid's squad for the Madrid derby.
The 21-year-old's return gives Real Madrid a major boost, especially while Kylian Mbappé is sidelined with a thigh injury. Without the team's leading goalscorer on the pitch, Los Blancos will welcome Camavinga's creativity and pace in the midfield to help facilitate Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo up top.
Ancelotti did not reveal if Camavinga will start or come off the bench on Sunday, but the manager will likely start four midfielders against Simeone's side. If Ancelotti opts for the more cautious approach, then expect Luka Modrić to get the nod alongside Jude Bellingham, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde.
Real Madrid sits four points behind Barcelona in the La Liga standings. The defending Spanish and European champions need to take home a victory on Sunday if they want to keep the pressure on Hansi Flick's team.
The Madrid derby kicks off on Sept. 29, at 3 p.m. ET.