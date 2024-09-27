Real Madrid's Keys to Success in the Madrid Derby
Real Madrid can extend its unbeaten La Liga streak to 40 games come Sunday, but only if Carlo Ancelotti's men find a way to secure a positive result without Kylian Mbappé.
It might only be September, but every La Liga game is crucial for Real Madrid's title defense. Los Blancos already trail Barcelona by four points and with how dominant the Catalans look under Hansi Flick, Real Madrid cannot afford to fall even further behind.
With pressure mounting, the 36-time La Liga champions face the biggest test of their early season on Sept. 29 when they play Atlético Madrid away from home. Mbappé is set to miss the Madrid derby after sustaining a thigh injury against Alavés, leaving Ancelotti without his leading goalscorer.
The club's keys to success now look different than they did five days ago, but the goal remains the same as Real Madrid looks to secure its first La Liga victory over Atlético Madrid since 2022.
Start Fast
Los Blancos have only scored three first-half goals in nine fixtures this season, and two came against Alavés at the weekend. In the opening 45 minutes of matches, Ancelotti's side has lacked creativity and vision; Real Madrid dominates possession without much penetration or forward runs to find gaps against a low block.
Real Madrid's struggles to get on the scoresheet early could leave the door open for Atlético Madrid. Three of Los Colchoneros' last four victories have come from late-game goals that secure all three points for Simeone's side.
If Real Madrid wants to defeat its rivals, the defending European champions need to strike fast and early to force Atlético Madrid to push forward and play more of an open game.
Rely on Vinícius Júnior
Without Mbappé in the squad, more pressure will be on Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo to find the back of the net against Simeone's men. The Brazilians will start alongside one another for the first time since the 2024 Champions League final and all eyes will be on the left-winger to carry the attack.
Vinícius Jr. typically struggles to make an impact against Atlético Madrid, though. The 24-year-old has yet to score a La Liga goal against Los Colchoneros and will have to take on Marcos Llorente to create decent goalscoring opportunities.
The Ballon d'Or frontrunner needs to deliver his best game of the season to send Real Madrid home with three points.
Stifle the Counter-Attack
Atlético Madrid's counter-attack possesses the pace and skill to catch even the best defenses out, and Real Madrid's backline has already looked vulnerable against much inferior opponents.
Ancelotti will likely start four midfielders to both compensate for Mbappé and give Los Blancos more stability with and without the ball. While Jude Bellingham links up with Vinícius Jr. and Rodrygo, Luka Modrić, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde must pitch in on defense to disrupt Atlético Madrid in transition.
Tchouaméni currently leads La Liga with the most interceptions and must find a way to limit the opposition's normally seamless counter-attack.