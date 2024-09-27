Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Atletico Madrid: La Liga
Real Madrid will be without Kylian Mbappé for the first Madrid derby of the season, leaving a big hole for Carlo Ancelotti to fill ahead of Sunday's clash.
After dropping four points in August, Real Madrid have remained perfect in September across all competitions. Ancelotti's side welcomed several players back from injury, including Jude Bellingham and Aurélien Tchouaméni, and secured victories over Real Betis, Real Sociedad, VfB Stuttgart, Espanyol and Alavés.
Just when it looked like Los Blancos would be the heavy favorite for the Madrid derby, Mbappé sustained a thigh injury and is set to be out for at least three weeks. Now, Ancelotti must decide his best lineup and formation to combat the unbeaten Atlético Madrid.
Here's what Real Madrid's XI could look like against Diego Simeone's men on Sunday, Sept. 29.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Atlético Madrid (4–3–1–2)
GK: Thibaut Courtois–Despite being one of Real Madrid's best players this season, Courtois has only kept four clean sheets across all competitions.
RB: Dani Carvajal–The Spaniard will return to his place on the right flank after sitting out of Real Madrid's mid-week fixture against Alavés.
CB: Éder Militão–Militão will rely on his pace to lock down Griezmann, who scored the winners in two out of four meetings between the sides last season.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger–The defender will be Real Madrid's prime target on set pieces and the last line of defense in front of Courtois.
LB: Ferland Mendy–The left-back had an underwhelming start to the season, but he is slowly finding his form. Mendy scored his only goal for Real Madrid last season against Atlético Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semifinal.
CM: Federico Valverde–In the wake of Toni Kroos' retirement, the midfielder elevated his game and became one of Ancelotti's most reliable players. Valverde's long-range passing will be the key to penetrating Simeone's compact defense.
CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni–The Frenchman will need to be at his best to stifle Atlético Madrid's dangerous counter-attack.
CM: Luka Modrić–Expect the 39-year-old to get the nod if Eduardo Camavinga does not reach full match fitness by Sunday. Modrić's composure and experience in the midfield will help Real Madrid dominate possession and set the tempo of the match.
AM: Jude Bellingham–The England international will have complete freedom up top to link up with Vinícius Jr. and Rodrygo. Since Bellingham's return from injury, Real Madrid has scored 10 goals in three matches.
ST: Vinícius Júnior–Without Mbappé on the pitch, the Brazilian will need to carry much of the goalscoring burden against Atlético Madrid, something he has struggled with in the past; Vinícius Jr. has never scored against Simeone's side in La Liga.
ST: Rodrygo–Rodrygo will look to bag his third goal in as many games on Sunday. The 23-year-old will lead the line alongside Vinícius Jr. for the first time this season.