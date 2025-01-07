Emma Hayes Names 26-player Roster for USWNT January Training Camp
It’s 2025 and U.S. women’s national team manager Emma Hayes has named her first roster of the year for a training camp to be held from Jan. 14 to 21 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.
Although there are no games during this training camp, these call-ups are imperative for Hayes to evaluate players leading up to the next cycle and the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The squad features six uncapped players attending their first senior team training camp and 13 players with three or fewer caps. The roster averages just 23 caps per player with only three players over 30 (Crystal Dunn, Lynn Williams and Emily Sonnett).
“We want to continue to foster an environment and culture on the national team that is player-centric and female athlete-centric and helps the players maximize their abilities,” said Hayes. “Having positive, growth experiences with the USWNT will help them in their careers and help us build a deeper player pool. I’m really looking forward to getting on the field with these players and the players in the Futures Camp to get in a solid week of training with both groups without having to make adjustments for the impact that a match would have on our loading and training plan. I can’t wait.”
Notably absent from the roster is the “Triple Espresso” front line of Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson. The three superstars will not attend as each continues their offseason rest and recovery from injuries. Midfielder Rose Lavelle, who recently underwent ankle surgery, will also not attend.
The roster is composed entirely of National Women’s Soccer League players, with NJ/NY Gotham FC leading the way with six players. Included in these six players are midfielder Nealy Martin and forward Ella Stevens, two uncapped players who had standout seasons with Gotham FC this year, helping to lead the squad to the semifinals. Stevens boasts U.S. youth national team experience and was tied for second on Gotham with Lavelle for goals scored in 2024 (7).
Other uncapped players attending their first camp include Seattle Reign goalkeeper Claudia Dickey, Washington Spirit defender Tara McKeown and North Carolina Courage defender Ryan Williams. All three have impressed in the NWSL, with McKeown earning NWSL Best XI Second Team in 2024.
Below is the full USWNT roster:
USWNT 2025 January Training Camp (Club; Caps/Goals)
GOALKEEPERS (4)
- Angelina Anderson (Angel City FC; 0)
- Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 0)
- Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 1)
- Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 20)
DEFENDERS (9)
- Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 65/3)
- Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 155/25)
- Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 44/2)
- Alyssa Malonson (Bay FC; 1/0)
- Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit; 0/0)
- Jenna Nighswonger (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 18/2)
- Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 2/0)
- Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 103/2)
- Ryan Williams (North Carolina Courage; 0/0)
MIDFIELDERS (7)
- Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 28/1)
- Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville FC; 7/0)
- Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit; 3/0)
- Nealy Martin (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 0/0)
- Ashley Sanchez (North Carolina Courage; 28/3)
- Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals; 2/0)
- Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC; 21/8)
FORWARDS (6)
- Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 22/5)
- Emma Sears (Racing Louisville FC; 3/1)
- Ella Stevens (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 0/0)
- Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC; 13/1)
- Morgan Weaver (Portland Thorns FC; 2/0)
- Lynn Williams (Seattle Reign FC; 75/21)