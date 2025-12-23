Endrick Secures Real Madrid Loan Exit After Seven Months in the Wilderness
Endrick’s quest for some actual playing time has led to the confirmation of a six-month loan spell at French side Olympique Lyonnais for the second half of the 2025–26 campaign.
The Brazilian prodigy has endured seven tough months since pulling up with a hamstring injury in May. Endrick suffered a relapse of the muscular issue over the summer, missing the entirety of the Club World Cup and the opening month of the current domestic campaign.
Once he proved himself to be fit enough to make a matchday squad, the stocky striker struggled to earn any playing time. Xabi Alonso handed the 19-year-old three appearances, only one of which lasted longer than 11 minutes—and that was against third-tier Talavera.
Endrick robbed himself of any late farewell when he managed to earn a red card for dissent while sat on the bench for the duration of this month’s 2–0 defeat to Celta Vigo.
This uneasy spell in the Spanish capital has been temporarily curtailed by what all involved will hope to be a rejuvenating move to Lyon.
Details of Endrick’s Lyon Move
The Ligue 1 club revealed on Tuesday that Christmas had come early. Endrick will be a Lyon player from Dec. 29 until the end of the campaign on a paid loan which will cost the French outfit a maximum of €1 million ($1.2 million).
Endrick, who will wear the No. 9 shirt in France just as he did in Madrid, still has a contract with the Spanish giants until 2030. When he was plucked out of Palmeiras’ side as a fresh-faced 18-year-old 18 months ago, Madrid were thinking about the long term.
Having been burned by missing out on Neymar Jr. to Barcelona a decade ago, the capital club have embarked upon a prolific uptake of Brazilian talents. Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo represent the standout successes of this aggressive model, while the oft-forgotten Reinier—who was bought for €30 million and released five years later without making a single senior appearance—points out its pitfalls.
Endrick cost €47.5 million and has already amassed 40 appearances for Madrid’s first team, as well as seven goals. There is plenty of time yet for the 19-year-old to avoid the Reinier route, which will begin in Lyon.