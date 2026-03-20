England’s 35-Player Squad Offers Raft of 2026 World Cup Lifelines

Kobbie Mainoo’s hopes of featuring for England at this summer’s World Cup have been handed a huge boost after he was selected in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the upcoming international window—a squad that features 35 players and includes call-ups for Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele, Everton midfielder James Garner and Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Mainoo’s last England appearance came back in September 2024, before he tumbled down the pecking order at Manchester United under former boss Ruben Amorim. Requests to leave the club on loan over the past two transfer windows to try and salvage his international dreams were rejected.

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Since Michael Carrick’s arrival as interim manager, however, Mainoo’s fortunes have reversed. He is a regular starter at club level once again and his good form has been rewarded with a return to the England setup.

Mainoo Earns Chance to Be England’s Missing Piece

Mainoo has not played for England since September 2024. | Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty Images

A common criticism of England over the years has been the country’s inability to create a deep-lying midfield superstar—somebody capable of pulling the strings on the ball and screening a defense off it.

Finding this elusive player has been a challenge for England manager Tuchel. Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson have both been given their chances to audition—the Nottingham Forest midfielder earning particular praise during the last window—and now Mainoo has forced his way back into the conversation.

United fans have long known what Mainoo can bring to the team. Many supporters spent months pleading with Amorim to find a way to play the academy graduate and it came as no surprise to see Mainoo make an immediate return to the team after Amorim’s exit in January.

Carrick, who publicly defended Mainoo during the Amorim tenure before being given the chance to solve the problem himself, has started the 20-year-old in each of his nine games back in the dugout and, while there are a lot of reasons for United’s resurgence, it came as no surprise to see Mainoo at the heart of it.

If any United fans needed reminding of Mainoo’s qualities, they will be well aware of them now, and he will hope to evoke the same excitement among England fans during March’s fixtures.

Man Utd Teammate Joins Mainoo in England Squad

Harry Maguire is back in the squad. | Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Mainoo was not the only beneficiary of United’s upturn in fortunes in 2026 as center back Harry Maguire also earned a long-awaited return to the England squad.

Maguire was a firm favorite of former England boss Sir Gareth Southgate, often representing his country despite losing prominence at club level. He remained in the first squad of temporary boss Lee Carsley in late 2024 but has not played for his country since September of that year as Tuchel preferred other players in better domestic form.

Like Mainoo, Maguire has been key to United’s turnaround and, in what will be the final international window before the World Cup, has been given one final chance to endear himself to Tuchel.

Full England Squad for March International Window

Thomas Tuchel’s plans for the World Cup are coming together. | Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty Images

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City), Aaron Ramsdale (Newcastle United), Jason Steele (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), James Garner (Everton), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds United), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona, loan from Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur)

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