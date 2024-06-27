Enormous Sinkhole Eats Soccer Field Built Over Limestone Mine in Southern Illinois
Alton, Illinois—a small city near the Missouri-Illinois border—is known for its ample supply of limestone. The rock's presence has historically made the region tick.
However, limestone giveth and limestone taketh away.
Alton residents were shocked Wednesday morning when a huge sinkhole abruptly opened in the middle of a soccer field—dragging a light fixture, turf and benches deep into the earth. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident—despite the fact that the collapse took place over an active limestone mine run by New Frontier Materials.
Security footage featured in reports from The Telegraph and the AP shows the ground in the center of Gordon F. Moore Park's 19 soccer fields abruptly caving in, creating a crater believed to be at least 50 feet deep.
“It was surreal. Kind of like a movie where the ground just falls out from underneath you," Alton parks and recreation director Michael Haynes told KMOV-TV in St. Louis.
Soccer, tennis, golf and other sports at the complex will have to wait: Haynes told The Telegraph Wednesday afternoon that the park will be closed indefinitely.