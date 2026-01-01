Enzo Maresca Leaves Chelsea After Stunning Relationship Breakdown
Chelsea have confirmed the departure of Enzo Maresca, who leaves his post after a whirlwind two weeks in which his fractured relationship with those above him came to light.
The wheels were put in motion midway through December, when Maresca hijacked a press conference after a routine 2–0 win over Everton to embark on a scathing reflection of what he felt was the worst 48 hours of his tenure.
Maresca’s refusal to clarify speculation that he was criticising co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, or perhaps even co-owner Behdad Eghbali, only brought the tensions further into the spotlight and began a miserable period which culminated with Maresca considering his future at Stamford Bridge.
Crunch talks were held on Thursday as Chelsea sought a resolution to the fractious relationship, and the Blues have now confirmed Maresca’s departure.
“Chelsea Football Club and Head Coach Enzo Maresca have parted company,” a short statement from the club read. “With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the Club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track.
“We wish Enzo well for the future.”
Chelsea Begin Search for Fifth Permanent Manager of BlueCo Era
Chelsea had always planned to review Maresca’s position at the end of the current season, as was the case with the meeting which ultimately led to the departure of his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino, but it seemed clear they never dreamed of such an immediate parting of ways with the Italian.
Maresca inked a five-year contract when he signed on 18 months ago and was clearly backed as Chelsea’s manager of the future but, like Pochettino, Graham Potter and Thomas Tuchel before him, has failed to find a way to work under the Chelsea system.
The search for Maresca’s replacement will be led by co-sporting directors Winstanley and Stewart, who played a huge role in hiring the Italian in the first place and are facing increasing levels of scrutiny from Chelsea supporters who are growing tired of the club’s current trajectory.
While the long-term future is unclear, Chelsea hardly have the time to lick their wounds. A trip to Manchester City on Jan. 4 kick-starts a month which features no fewer than nine games across all competitions, including the Carabao Cup semifinal against Arsenal and a crunch Champions League clash with Napoli.
A miserable run of domestic form has left Chelsea looking up at the Premier League’s top four, and missing out on a spot in next season’s Champions League would further deepen the crisis inside Stamford Bridge.