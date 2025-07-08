PSG vs. Real Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
All eyes will be on Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid when the two European giants clash in the Club World Cup semifinals.
Both PSG and Real Madrid came into this summer’s newly expanded tournament as two of the favorites to win the Club World Cup. The defending European champions have played near-perfect in the United States, barring a group stage defeat to Botafogo, while Los Blancos have yet to lose under Xabi Alonso.
Now, undoubtedly the two best teams in the Club World Cup will come face to face with a trip to the final on the line. PSG and Real Madrid have shared plenty of Champions League battles in the last decade, but they have not played one another since 2022.
A lot has changed since that last meeting, including Kylian Mbappé’s allegiance. The Frenchman, who enjoyed a seven-year stint at PSG and became the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, now represents Real Madrid. The reunion between Mbappé and his former club adds another layer of tension to the highly anticipated fixture at MetLife Stadium.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the Club World Cup semifinals.
What Time Does PSG vs. Real Madrid Kick-Off?
- Location: New Jersey, United States
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, July 9
- Kick-off Time: 20:00 BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Szymon Marciniak
PSG vs. Real Madrid Head-to-Head Record
- PSG: 2 wins
- Real Madrid: 2 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last Meeting: Real Madrid 3–1 PSG (Mar. 9, 2022) - Champions League
Current Form (All Competitions)
PSG
Real Madrid
PSG 2–0 Bayern Munich - 5/7/25
Real Madrid 3–2 Dortmund - 5/7/25
PSG 4–0 Inter Miami – 6/29/25
Real Madrid 1–0 Juventus - 1/7/25
Seattle Sounders 0–2 PSG – 6/23/25
RB Salzburg 0–3 Real Madrid - 26/6/25
PSG 0–1 Botafogo – 6/19/25
Real Madrid 3–1 Pachuca - 22/6/25
PSG 4–0 Atlético Madrid – 6/15/25
Real Madrid 1–1 Al Hilal - 18/6/25
How to Watch PSG vs. Real Madrid on TV
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
DAZN, UniMas, TUDN
United Kingdom
DAZN UK, Channel 5
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
DAZN, tabii
PSG Team News
PSG will be without the suspended Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernández. Both defenders were sent off in the quarterfinals against Bayern Munich and therefore must serve their respective suspensions in the semifinals.
Losing Pacho and Hernández is a huge blow for Enrique’s backline, especially for a game against Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior. Lucas Beraldo, who has only logged 141 minutes in the Club World Cup, is set to fill in alongside Marquinhos.
The only other question mark surrounding PSG’s XI is Dembélé; the Ballon d’Or favorite did not play in the group stage due to a quadriceps injury in his left leg and only featured off the bench in the knockout stage so far. He could finally be in for his first start, though, in his team’s biggest match of the summer.
PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid
PSG predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia
Real Madrid Team News
Much like PSG, Real Madrid’s backline will also be missing a key piece; Dean Huijsen received a straight red card in the dying moments of the quarterfinals and will miss Los Blancos’ all-important clash with the defending European champions.
Raúl Asencio will replace Huijsen, prompting a possible shake-up to Alonso’s recent preferred back three. In Real Madrid’s first two matches of the tournament, both of which Asencio started, the former Bayer Leverkusen manager rolled out a back four.
Mbappé will likely be the only other change to Alonso’s XI. It's harsh to bench Gonzalo García after the Real Madrid Castilla product has recorded a goal contribution in all five of Real Madrid’s matches this summer, but a fully fit Mbappé gets the nod over the 21-year-old.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. PSG
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. PSG (4-3-1-2): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Rüdiger, García; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Güler; Bellingham; Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior
PSG vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction
Both teams will get their chances against two weakened backlines, but PSG are the defending European champions for a reason. The Parisians have conceded just one goal the entire tournament and have found the back of the net 12 times in the United States.
Real Madrid have the firepower up top to contend with PSG, but the team is still adjusting to Alonso’s new system. Without Huijsen, who has been Los Blancos’ best defender at the Club World Cup, the La Liga runners-up will struggle to contain Enrique’s men.
Prediction: PSG 2–1 Real Madrid
