Erling Haaland Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Record With Latest Strike
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has eclipsed Cristiano Ronaldo’s longest-ever streak for consecutive appearances with a goal thanks to his latest effort against Villarreal.
Haaland now sits on 15 goals from just 11 games across all competitions this season but could have had even more in Tuesday’s game. He somehow failed to convert an early header but soon made amends with a smart finish to open the scoring.
At club level, Haaland has scored in each of his last nine outings for City—one shy of his personal record of 10—but it is a run of 12 consecutive games with a goal when his international outings for Norway are included.
Erling Haaland’s 12-Game Scoring Streak
Date
Opponent
Goals Scored
Aug. 31, 2025
Brighton
1
Sept. 4, 2025
Finland
1
Sept. 9, 2025
Moldova
5
Sept. 14, 2025
Man Utd
2
Sept. 18, 2025
Napoli
1
Sept. 21, 2025
Arsenal
1
Sept. 27, 2025
Burnley
2
Oct. 1, 2025
Monaco
2
Oct. 5, 2025
Brentford
1
Oct. 11, 2025
Israel
3
Oct. 18, 2025
Everton
2
Oct. 21, 2025
Villarreal
1
An 11-game run of goals for club and country is the best Ronaldo has ever managed, and that came all the way back in the 2013–14 campaign.
Ronaldo netted twice in a meeting with Atlético Madrid in early February 2014 and did not look back, plundering a further 13 goals over his next 10 games to record the longest scoring streak of his illustrious career.
The Real Madrid icon came unstuck in the first leg of that year’s Champions League semifinal, drawing a blank in a 1–0 win at home to Bayern Munich, but he made up for that by scoring five times over the three appearances that followed, including two in the return fixture in Germany.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s 11-Game Scoring Streak
Date
Opponent
Goals Scored
Feb. 11, 2014
Atlético Madrid
2
Feb. 26, 2014
Schalke
2
March 3, 2014
Atlético Madrid
1
March 5, 2014
Cameroon
2
March 9, 2014
Levante
1
March 15, 2014
Malaga
1
March 18, 2014
Schalke
2
March 23, 2014
Barcelona
1
March 26, 2014
Sevilla
1
March 29, 2014
Rayo Vallecano
1
April 2, 2014
Borussia Dortmund
1
Haaland already sits comfortably ahead of Lionel Messi, whose own run of consecutive games with a goal ended at 10 in both 2010–11 and 2012–13. While he does hold the record for a stunning run of 21 back-to-back appearances with a goal in La Liga, his exploits on the international stage have so far prevented him from managing a similar streak to Haaland or Ronaldo.
In Haaland’s sights soon could be the Premier League record for most consecutive appearances with at least one goal. Leicester City icon Jamie Vardy holds that high watermark at 11, with Haaland currently on six.
The City striker’s best run in England’s top flight currently sits at seven games, which he will match if he nets next time out against Aston Villa.
If he wants to take down Vardy’s record, Haaland will also need to score in subsequent appearances against Bournemouth, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Leeds United and Fulham.