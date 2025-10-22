SI

Erling Haaland Breaks Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Record With Latest Strike

Man City’s superstar striker now has 15 goals from his first 11 outings of the season.

Erling Haaland (left) is enjoying a sensational run of form.
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has eclipsed Cristiano Ronaldo’s longest-ever streak for consecutive appearances with a goal thanks to his latest effort against Villarreal.

Haaland now sits on 15 goals from just 11 games across all competitions this season but could have had even more in Tuesday’s game. He somehow failed to convert an early header but soon made amends with a smart finish to open the scoring.

At club level, Haaland has scored in each of his last nine outings for City—one shy of his personal record of 10—but it is a run of 12 consecutive games with a goal when his international outings for Norway are included.

Erling Haaland’s 12-Game Scoring Streak

Date

Opponent

Goals Scored

Aug. 31, 2025

Brighton

1

Sept. 4, 2025

Finland

1

Sept. 9, 2025

Moldova

5

Sept. 14, 2025

Man Utd

2

Sept. 18, 2025

Napoli

1

Sept. 21, 2025

Arsenal

1

Sept. 27, 2025

Burnley

2

Oct. 1, 2025

Monaco

2

Oct. 5, 2025

Brentford

1

Oct. 11, 2025

Israel

3

Oct. 18, 2025

Everton

2

Oct. 21, 2025

Villarreal

1

An 11-game run of goals for club and country is the best Ronaldo has ever managed, and that came all the way back in the 2013–14 campaign.

Ronaldo netted twice in a meeting with Atlético Madrid in early February 2014 and did not look back, plundering a further 13 goals over his next 10 games to record the longest scoring streak of his illustrious career.

The Real Madrid icon came unstuck in the first leg of that year’s Champions League semifinal, drawing a blank in a 1–0 win at home to Bayern Munich, but he made up for that by scoring five times over the three appearances that followed, including two in the return fixture in Germany.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 11-Game Scoring Streak

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo racked up the goals in 2014. / Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Date

Opponent

Goals Scored

Feb. 11, 2014

Atlético Madrid

2

Feb. 26, 2014

Schalke

2

March 3, 2014

Atlético Madrid

1

March 5, 2014

Cameroon

2

March 9, 2014

Levante

1

March 15, 2014

Malaga

1

March 18, 2014

Schalke

2

March 23, 2014

Barcelona

1

March 26, 2014

Sevilla

1

March 29, 2014

Rayo Vallecano

1

April 2, 2014

Borussia Dortmund

1

Haaland already sits comfortably ahead of Lionel Messi, whose own run of consecutive games with a goal ended at 10 in both 2010–11 and 2012–13. While he does hold the record for a stunning run of 21 back-to-back appearances with a goal in La Liga, his exploits on the international stage have so far prevented him from managing a similar streak to Haaland or Ronaldo.

In Haaland’s sights soon could be the Premier League record for most consecutive appearances with at least one goal. Leicester City icon Jamie Vardy holds that high watermark at 11, with Haaland currently on six.

The City striker’s best run in England’s top flight currently sits at seven games, which he will match if he nets next time out against Aston Villa.

If he wants to take down Vardy’s record, Haaland will also need to score in subsequent appearances against Bournemouth, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Leeds United and Fulham.

