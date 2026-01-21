‘Embarrassing’—Erling Haaland Launches Scathing Assessment of Man City Slump

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland did not hold back with his assessment of his side’s 3–1 defeat to Bodø/Glimt, admitting the loss was “embarrassing.”

Seeking a response to the bruising 2–0 defeat to Manchester United which could have easily been far worse, City slumped to another bitterly disappointing loss against the Norwegian outfit, who were three goals ahead before Rayan Cherki’s consolation strike was soon followed by a red card for Rodri.

While manager Pep Guardiola had previously admitted his side were struggling for fitness because of a lengthy list of injuries, City still deployed a strong lineup and were overwhelming favourites to see off Bodø. Haaland refused to offer up any excuses.

“I think we did our best but there’s something that’s missing,” he told TNT Sports. “I take full responsibility, together with Rodri, Tijjani [Reijnders], our experienced players.

“I don’t want to blame anyone but we need to take more responsibility because in the end it’s not good enough. We’re Man City. We can’t go around and not win games. It shouldn’t be like this and in the end, it’s deserved.

“I don’t have the answers and take full responsibility for not scoring the goals. All I can do is apologise to every single Man City supporter who travelled today because it’s embarrassing.

“In the end, Bodø played some incredible football and it was deserved. Honestly I don’t know what to say because I don’t have the answers. Sorry.”

Guardiola: ‘Fragile’ Man City Need Help Soon

Pep Guardiola (left) knows his side are struggling. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

The result caps off a tough few days for City, who now find themselves seven points behind Arsenal in the Premier League title race and locked in a battle for automatic qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Domestically, City should have an ideal chance to respond when the Premier League’s bottom side, Wolverhampton Wanderers, head to the Etihad on Saturday, before a crunch European meeting with Galatasaray next Wednesday. Victory will likely be necessary to have any chance of avoiding the playoffs.

“They are a little bit fragile, [as] they were last season in a certain period, but how they fought 10 against 11, a lot of players made a step up,” Guardiola said of his squad.

“We have to come back. The results since 2025 is not good, in terms of the Premier League and now today. But we have to look forward. We have four days for Wolves and after Galatasaray, to try to see what happens.

“We have to change the dynamic quick.”

READ THE LATEST MAN CITY NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE