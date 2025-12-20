Everton vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Arsenal can secure Premier League top spot at Christmas with victory over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday night.
The Gunners are nervously looking over their shoulder after a previously commanding lead has been slashed to just two points by Manchester City. But Arsenal know that beating Everton will guarantee them first place for another few days at the very least.
Mikel Arteta’s men have enjoyed back-to-back victories following their last-gasp defeat to Aston Villa earlier in the month, but they made hard work of their 2–1 win over last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend. Two own goals were required to overcome the West Midlands side, one of which came in the 94th minute.
A few cracks have appeared lately as Arsenal continue their charge for silverware on four fronts, with Everton looking to poke holes in the armour this weekend. The Toffees are never a straightforward opponent and begin the weekend in ninth place, but just four points off the top four.
Everton always made life difficult for the Gunners at Goodison Park, but can they do the same on a first meeting at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium?
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to the battle on Merseyside.
What Time Does Everton vs. Arsenal Kick-Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Hill Dickinson Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 20
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Sam Barrott
- VAR: Michael Salisbury
Everton vs. Arsenal Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Everton: 0 wins
- Arsenal: 3 wins
- Draws: 2
Current Form (All Competitions)
Everton
Arsenal
Chelsea 2–0 Everton - 13/12/25
Arsenal 2–1 Wolves - 13/12/25
Everton 3–0 Nottingham Forest - 06/12/25
Club Brugge 0–3 Arsenal - 10/12/25
Bournemouth 0–1 Everton - 02/12/25
Aston Villa 2–1 Arsenal - 06/12/25
Everton 1–4 Newcastle - 29/11/25
Arsenal 2–0 Brentford - 03/12/25
Man Utd 0–1 Everton - 24/11/25
Chelsea 1–1 Arsenal - 30/11/25
How to Watch Everton vs. Arsenal on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
United States
Peacock
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
FOX One
Everton Team News
Everton are missing some key performers against Arsenal. Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye are absent, having both joined up with Senegal ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been struck down by injury.
Long-term absentees Séamus Coleman and Jarrad Branthwaite are still missing in defence, but David Moyes has confirmed that Jack Grealish and Merlin Röhl are available for the match with the Gunners.
Charly Alcaraz will come into the team at attacking midfield in place of Deswbury-Hall, while Tyler Dibling and Tim Iroegbunam are expected to replace Ndiaye and Gueye respectively.
Everton Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal
Everton predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Iroegbunam, Garner; Dibling, Alcaraz, Grealish; Barry.
Arsenal Team News
Arsenal welcomed William Saliba back into the team last week and Riccardo Calafiori will return from suspension against Everton, but Arteta is still missing three key defenders. Ben White has added his name to an absentee list that contains Gabriel and Cristhian Mosquera already.
Max Dowman and Kai Havertz are unavailable in the forward line, but Gabriel Jesus’s recent return boosts Arsenal’s forward options. On the left wing, there will be a fight between Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Eberechi Eze for a starting berth.
Martín Zubimendi was considered a slight doubt for the game after missing a training session earlier in the week, but the Spaniard will be available for the clash on Merseyside.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Everton
Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Everton (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapié, Calafiori; Ødegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyökeres, Eze.
Everton vs. Arsenal Score Prediction
Arsenal’s generally watertight defence should have few issues handling an Everton attack that is missing key pillars Ndiaye and Dewsbury-Hall. The Toffees are already the joint-third lowest scorers in the division and their creative issues will only be exacerbated by crucial absences.
Arsenal will come face to face with a stubborn Everton low block and the Gunners have not always excelled at breaking down such cautious backlines this season. However, with Bukayo Saka on the right wing and a portfolio of set-piece tricks in their back pocket, they should get on the scoresheet one way or another.