Everton vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Arsenal have won just one of their last seven games away at Everton.

Ewan Ross-Murray

Arsenal know dropped points at Everton could cost them top spot.
Arsenal know dropped points at Everton could cost them top spot. / Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images, Visionhaus/IMAGO

Arsenal can secure Premier League top spot at Christmas with victory over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday night.

The Gunners are nervously looking over their shoulder after a previously commanding lead has been slashed to just two points by Manchester City. But Arsenal know that beating Everton will guarantee them first place for another few days at the very least.

Mikel Arteta’s men have enjoyed back-to-back victories following their last-gasp defeat to Aston Villa earlier in the month, but they made hard work of their 2–1 win over last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend. Two own goals were required to overcome the West Midlands side, one of which came in the 94th minute.

A few cracks have appeared lately as Arsenal continue their charge for silverware on four fronts, with Everton looking to poke holes in the armour this weekend. The Toffees are never a straightforward opponent and begin the weekend in ninth place, but just four points off the top four.

Everton always made life difficult for the Gunners at Goodison Park, but can they do the same on a first meeting at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium?

What Time Does Everton vs. Arsenal Kick-Off?

  • Location: Liverpool, England
  • Stadium: Hill Dickinson Stadium
  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 20
  • Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
  • Referee: Sam Barrott
  • VAR: Michael Salisbury

Everton vs. Arsenal Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Everton: 0 wins
  • Arsenal: 3 wins
  • Draws: 2

Current Form (All Competitions)

Everton

Arsenal

Chelsea 2–0 Everton - 13/12/25

Arsenal 2–1 Wolves - 13/12/25

Everton 3–0 Nottingham Forest - 06/12/25

Club Brugge 0–3 Arsenal - 10/12/25

Bournemouth 0–1 Everton - 02/12/25

Aston Villa 2–1 Arsenal - 06/12/25

Everton 1–4 Newcastle - 29/11/25

Arsenal 2–0 Brentford - 03/12/25

Man Utd 0–1 Everton - 24/11/25

Chelsea 1–1 Arsenal - 30/11/25

How to Watch Everton vs. Arsenal on TV

Country

TV channel/live stream

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV

United States

Peacock

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada

Mexico

FOX One

Everton Team News

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is absent through injury. / Michael Regan/Getty Images

Everton are missing some key performers against Arsenal. Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye are absent, having both joined up with Senegal ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been struck down by injury.

Long-term absentees Séamus Coleman and Jarrad Branthwaite are still missing in defence, but David Moyes has confirmed that Jack Grealish and Merlin Röhl are available for the match with the Gunners.

Charly Alcaraz will come into the team at attacking midfield in place of Deswbury-Hall, while Tyler Dibling and Tim Iroegbunam are expected to replace Ndiaye and Gueye respectively.

Everton Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Everton predicted lineup
Everton have absentees in midfield and the final third. / FotMob

Everton predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Iroegbunam, Garner; Dibling, Alcaraz, Grealish; Barry.

Arsenal Team News

Gabriel Magalhães
Gabriel is still missing in the backline. / Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Arsenal welcomed William Saliba back into the team last week and Riccardo Calafiori will return from suspension against Everton, but Arteta is still missing three key defenders. Ben White has added his name to an absentee list that contains Gabriel and Cristhian Mosquera already.

Max Dowman and Kai Havertz are unavailable in the forward line, but Gabriel Jesus’s recent return boosts Arsenal’s forward options. On the left wing, there will be a fight between Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Eberechi Eze for a starting berth.

Martín Zubimendi was considered a slight doubt for the game after missing a training session earlier in the week, but the Spaniard will be available for the clash on Merseyside.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Everton

Arsenal predicted lineup
Arsenal are still missing defenders. / FotMob

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Everton (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Hincapié, Calafiori; Ødegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyökeres, Eze.

Everton vs. Arsenal Score Prediction

Arsenal’s generally watertight defence should have few issues handling an Everton attack that is missing key pillars Ndiaye and Dewsbury-Hall. The Toffees are already the joint-third lowest scorers in the division and their creative issues will only be exacerbated by crucial absences.

Arsenal will come face to face with a stubborn Everton low block and the Gunners have not always excelled at breaking down such cautious backlines this season. However, with Bukayo Saka on the right wing and a portfolio of set-piece tricks in their back pocket, they should get on the scoresheet one way or another.

Prediction: Everton 0–1 Arsenal

