Every MLS Team Qualified for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup

Major League Soccer will have 10 representatives in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Roberto Casillas

The 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup field is beginning to take shape.
The 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup field is beginning to take shape. / Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images

The 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup picture is becoming clearer as the best teams from North and Central America look to qualify for the biggest continental competition in the region.

In total, 10 Major League Soccer teams will take part in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, by far the most of any league. Each MLS side aims to put an end to Liga MX’s dominance in the competition, with 19 of the past 20 champions coming from Mexico’s top flight.

Cruz Azul defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps to win the competition in 2025 and will return to defend their crown next year. Vancouver will also return trying to improve on their best-ever performance in the tournament.

Apart from conquering continental glory, the winners of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup also secure a place in the 2029 Club World Cup.

Six MLS teams have already booked their tickets to next year’s Concacaf Champions Cup, with four spots still up-for grabs. Check out the full list of qualified MLS teams below.

Every MLS Team in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup

Seattle Sounders
Seattle Sounders are the only non-Liga MX side to win the Concacaf Champions Cup since 2006. / Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Team

Qualification Method

Seattle Sounders

Leagues Cup Champions

Inter Miami

Leagues Cup Runner-Up

LA Galaxy

Leagues Cup Third Place

Nashville SC

U.S. Open Cup Champions

Vancouver Whitecaps

Canadian Championship Winner

Philadelphia Union

Supporters’ Shield Winner

TBD

2025 MLS Cup Champion

TBD

Most Points, MLS Western Conference

TBD

Next Most Points in MLS Regular Season

TBD

Next Most Points in MLS Regular Season

Seattle Sounders conquered the 2025 Leagues Cup to qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. Seattle won the latter back in 2022 representing MLS’s most recent triumph in the competition.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami hope to improve on their semifinal exit last time out. The Herons qualified through the Leagues Cup, finishing second-best to Seattle. The LA Galaxy, the reigning MLS champions secured the final ticket up for grabs in the Leagues Cup.

Nashville SC qualified by winning the U.S. Open Cup. They became the first professional sports team from Tennessee to win a major trophy defeating Austin FC in the final. The Vancouver Whitecaps won their fourth straight Canadian Championship to qualify.

Finally, Philadelphia Union became the latest MLS team to book their spot thanks to their recently conquered 2025 Supporters’ Shield title.

When Does the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Start?

Cruz Azul
Cruz Azul are the reigning Champions Cup holders. / IMAGO/ImagenShop

The draw for the 61st edition of the tournament takes place Dec. 9, 2025.

The action begins in Feb. 2026 with the opening round. The round of 16 takes place in March, the quarterfinals are scheduled for early April with the semifinals happening between the last week of April and the first week of May.

The 2026 final is scheduled for May 30, 2026, marking the last competitive match that will be played in the region before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

How Many Teams Will Participate in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup?

Lionel Messi celebrating.
Lionel Messi will look to lead Inter Miami to their maiden Champions Cup title. / Rich Storry/Getty Images

The field will be made up of 27 teams. Five teams will be granted direct qualification to the round of 16 with the remaining 22 sides beginning their tournament in the opening round.

The format features a two-legged, single elimination bracket from tournament start all the way through the semifinals. The two sides that qualify for the final will play a single match.

Every Team to Qualify for the 2026 Champions Cup So Far

Team

Country

Seattle Sounders

United States

Inter Miami

United States

LA Galaxy

United States

Nashville SC

United States

Vancouver Whitecaps

Canada

Philadelphia Union

United States

Toluca

Mexico

Club América

Mexico

Monterrey

Mexico

Cruz Azul

Mexico

Tigres

Mexico

Pumas

Mexico

LD Alajuelense

Costa Rica

Real CD España

Honduras

Club Xelajú

Guatemala

Club Olimpia

Honduras

