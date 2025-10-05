Every MLS Team Qualified for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup
The 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup picture is becoming clearer as the best teams from North and Central America look to qualify for the biggest continental competition in the region.
In total, 10 Major League Soccer teams will take part in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, by far the most of any league. Each MLS side aims to put an end to Liga MX’s dominance in the competition, with 19 of the past 20 champions coming from Mexico’s top flight.
Cruz Azul defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps to win the competition in 2025 and will return to defend their crown next year. Vancouver will also return trying to improve on their best-ever performance in the tournament.
Apart from conquering continental glory, the winners of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup also secure a place in the 2029 Club World Cup.
Six MLS teams have already booked their tickets to next year’s Concacaf Champions Cup, with four spots still up-for grabs. Check out the full list of qualified MLS teams below.
Every MLS Team in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup
Team
Qualification Method
Seattle Sounders
Leagues Cup Champions
Inter Miami
Leagues Cup Runner-Up
LA Galaxy
Leagues Cup Third Place
Nashville SC
U.S. Open Cup Champions
Vancouver Whitecaps
Canadian Championship Winner
Philadelphia Union
Supporters’ Shield Winner
TBD
2025 MLS Cup Champion
TBD
Most Points, MLS Western Conference
TBD
Next Most Points in MLS Regular Season
TBD
Next Most Points in MLS Regular Season
Seattle Sounders conquered the 2025 Leagues Cup to qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. Seattle won the latter back in 2022 representing MLS’s most recent triumph in the competition.
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami hope to improve on their semifinal exit last time out. The Herons qualified through the Leagues Cup, finishing second-best to Seattle. The LA Galaxy, the reigning MLS champions secured the final ticket up for grabs in the Leagues Cup.
Nashville SC qualified by winning the U.S. Open Cup. They became the first professional sports team from Tennessee to win a major trophy defeating Austin FC in the final. The Vancouver Whitecaps won their fourth straight Canadian Championship to qualify.
Finally, Philadelphia Union became the latest MLS team to book their spot thanks to their recently conquered 2025 Supporters’ Shield title.
When Does the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Start?
The draw for the 61st edition of the tournament takes place Dec. 9, 2025.
The action begins in Feb. 2026 with the opening round. The round of 16 takes place in March, the quarterfinals are scheduled for early April with the semifinals happening between the last week of April and the first week of May.
The 2026 final is scheduled for May 30, 2026, marking the last competitive match that will be played in the region before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
How Many Teams Will Participate in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup?
The field will be made up of 27 teams. Five teams will be granted direct qualification to the round of 16 with the remaining 22 sides beginning their tournament in the opening round.
The format features a two-legged, single elimination bracket from tournament start all the way through the semifinals. The two sides that qualify for the final will play a single match.
Every Team to Qualify for the 2026 Champions Cup So Far
Team
Country
Seattle Sounders
United States
Inter Miami
United States
LA Galaxy
United States
Nashville SC
United States
Vancouver Whitecaps
Canada
Philadelphia Union
United States
Toluca
Mexico
Club América
Mexico
Monterrey
Mexico
Cruz Azul
Mexico
Tigres
Mexico
Pumas
Mexico
LD Alajuelense
Costa Rica
Real CD España
Honduras
Club Xelajú
Guatemala
Club Olimpia
Honduras