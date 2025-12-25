SI

Every Premier League Team Top at Christmas, Where They Finished

Leading the table at Christmas doesn’t guarantee the title, but it’s usually a strong sign of where things are headed.

Barnaby Lane

Arsenal are on course to be top at Christmas in 2025.
Arsenal are on course to be top at Christmas in 2025. / James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

A huge amount of significance is placed on a team finishing the calendar year at the top of the Premier League table.

No trophies are handed out in December, but the mental advantage it gives clubs scrapping it out at the top is famous in England.

However, not every side is able to convert its half-season dominance into league silverware come the end of the campaign. In fact, sometimes it can all go horribly wrong in the new year.

So who are the teams who have refrained from getting too stuck into big Christmas dinners to achieve their title dreams after being top at the end of the year, and who couldn’t shake off their hangovers and ended up slipping down the table?

Here’s every team to finish a Premier League year at the top of the tree.

Every Team Top of the Premier League by Christmas

Marcos Alonso
Chelsea always win the title when top at Christmas. / Getty/Bryn Lennon

On 17 occasions, the Premier League leaders on Christmas Day have gone on to win the title.

Manchester United and Chelsea are the most successful converters, with five apiece. The Blues, in particular, have a perfect record of being top on December 25 and lifting the trophy, last doing so in 2016–17. United, meanwhile, have been top at Christmas the most—seven times—only failing to go on and claim the silverware under Sir Alex Ferguson on two occasions: 1997–98 and 2003–04.

In 2024–25, it was Liverpool who were top at Christmas—and Arne Slot’s side went on to win the title, echoing their 2019–20 triumph under Jürgen Klopp, when they claimed their maiden Premier League crown.

Strangely, despite their recent dominance, Manchester City have a habit of not being top at Christmas—but turning things around to win the league anyway. That’s exactly what they did in 2018–19, 2019–20, and 2020–21, though they were top at Christmas in both 2017–18 and 2021–22—and went on to glory.

As for Arsenal, well, the Gunners have not yet figured out a way to get it done. They’ve led the English top flight at Christmas on four occasions in the Premier League era—but each time failed to turn that advantage into a winners’ medal. They also have the advantage in 2025–26—is this the season they get it done?

Elsewhere, surprise winners Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City both sat top in 1994–95 and 2015–16, respectively, while Newcastle United in 1995–96 looked set to secure their first-ever Premier League title, boasting a 10-point advantage heading into Christmas.

That lead would later grow to 12 points—but Kevin Keegan couldn’t withstand Sir Alex Ferguson’s mind games, even with his famous rant, and the Magpies ended the season second to the Red Devils.

Season

Top at Christmas

Where They Finished

Title Winners

1992-93

Norwich City

3rd

Manchester United

1993-94

Manchester United

1st

Manchester United

1994-95

Blackburn Rovers

1st

Blackburn Rovers

1995-96

Newcastle United

2nd

Manchester United

1996-97

Liverpool

4th

Manchester United

1997-98

Manchester United

2nd

Arsenal

1998-99

Aston Villa

6th

Manchester United

1999-00

Leeds United

3rd

Manchester United

2000-01

Manchester United

1st

Manchester United

2001-02

Newcastle United

4th

Arsenal

2002-03

Arsenal

2nd

Manchester United

2003-04

Manchester United

3rd

Arsenal

2004-05

Chelsea

1st

Chelsea

2005-06

Chelsea

1st

Chelsea

2006-07

Manchester United

1st

Manchester United

2007-08

Arsenal

3rd

Manchester United

2008-09

Liverpool

2nd

Manchester United

2009-10

Chelsea

1st

Chelsea

2010-11

Manchester United

1st

Manchester United

2011-12

Manchester City

1st

Manchester City

2012-13

Manchester United

1st

Manchester United

2013-14

Liverpool

2nd

Manchester City

2014-15

Chelsea

1st

Chelsea

2015-16

Leicester City

1st

Leicester City

2016-17

Chelsea

1st

Chelsea

2017-18

Manchester City

1st

Manchester City

2018-19

Liverpool

2nd

Manchester City

2019-20

Liverpool

1st

Liverpool

2020-21

Liverpool

3rd

Manchester City

2021-22

Manchester City

1st

Manchester City

2022-23

Arsenal

2nd

Manchester City

2023-24

Arsenal

2nd

Manchester City

2024-25

Liverpool

1st

Liverpool

2025–26

Arsenal

TBC

TBC

Teams Who Have Been Top at Christmas the Most in English Top-Flight History

Mohamed Salah
Liverpool were top at Christmas in 2024. / Getty/Glyn Kirk

Of course, 1992 and the invention of the Premier League is not when the game begun—league football in England has been going on rather longer.

It’s Liverpool who have led at Christmas most often in English Football League history, being perched at the summit on a whopping 21 occasions. United are ranked second with 18, last doing so in 2013, Arsenal are third on 10 occasions and Everton have held the honour nine times.

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s relative lack of success in the olden days compared to the modern behemoth they have become means they have only been top at Christmas six times.

Team

No. of Times Top at Christmas

Last Top

Liverpool

21

2024

Manchester United

18

2013

Arsenal

10

2025

Everton

9

1970

Manchester City

6

2022

Aston Villa

5

1999

Chelsea

5

2017

Newcastle United

5

2002

Sunderland

5

1937

Wolves

5

1958

