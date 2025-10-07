Every Trophy Jordi Alba Won at Barcelona and Inter Miami
From his legendary career at Barcelona to his years at Inter Miami, Jordi Alba is preparing to say goodbye to football as one of the most decorated players in the sport.
Despite signing a contract extension with Inter Miami earlier in the year, Alba shocked the world by announcing his impending retirement at the conclusion of the 2025 season. The 36-year-old will end his career in a pink shirt, alongside Sergio Busquets, at the end of the Herons’ first campaign under Javier Mascherano.
Alba is leaving the sport with an overflowing trophy cabinet, full of silverware from both his incredible 11-year stint with Barcelona and his time at Inter Miami. Plus, the left back lifted the 2012 European Championship with Spain, bringing his total trophy haul to 21.
Here’s every piece of silverware the iconic fullback won at Barcelona and Inter Miami.
Every Trophy Jordi Alba Won at Barcelona
Trophy
Number of Titles
Years
La Liga
6
2012–13, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2022–23
Champions League
1
2014–15
Copa del Rey
5
2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2020–21
Spanish Super Cup
4
2013–14, 2016–17, 2018–19, 2022–23
UEFA Super Cup
1
2015–16
FIFA Club World Cup
1
2015–16
Of Alba’s 21 career trophies, the left back won 18 titles during his time at Barcelona, winning everything there is to win at the highest levels of Spanish and European football.
Alba’s biggest achievement with the Spanish giants came in the 2014–15 season, when Barcelona won the treble, topping La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey with arguably one of the most dominant squads in the sport’s history.
While that was the Spaniard’s only Champions League title, he still won La Liga six times in his career, as well as the Copa del Rey five times. Alba also has four Spanish Super Cup titles in his trophy cabinet, along with one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup.
Every Trophy Jordi Alba Won at Inter Miami (So Far)
Trophy
Number of Titles
Years
Leagues Cup
1
2023
Supporters’ Shield
1
2023–24
Since his move to the United States, Alba has added two more pieces of silverware to his trophy cabinet. The 36-year-old helped Inter Miami win Leagues Cup in 2023, which was the club’s first-ever title.
The Herons then lifted the Supporters’ Shield the following season, breaking the MLS single-season points record in Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino’s final campaign in charge; Inter Miami collected 74 points in 34 regular-season matches.
Alba can still add one more title to his illustrious résumé, though, before he retires. The Herons are hoping to claim their first MLS Cup this season to send Alba and Busquets out as winners.