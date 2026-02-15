FA Cup 4th Round Predictions: Arsenal Look to Keep Quadruple Hopes Alive

The FA Cup was once again on hand to serve a reminder that romance will never cease in football, with the competition’s magic rearing its mythologised head in the third round.

The tale of Macclesfield’s slaying of holders Crystal Palace will doubtless be told in corners of Cheshire for decades to come, and the club currently plying its trade in the sixth tier of English football will encounter another humble top-flight outfit from the capital with a spot in the fifth round at stake.

The FA Cup certainly doesn’t wait until the latter rounds to burst into life, and another unmissable day of action is in store, as the unfancied and unfavoured attempt to write their names into not only local but national footballing folklore.

Here are Sports Illustrated’s predictions for the second batch of FA Cup fourth-round fixtures, with a closer look at some high-profile fixtures.

Birmingham City vs. Leeds United

Birmingham City host Leeds United. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, Feb. 15

: Sunday, Feb. 15 Time: 12 p.m. GMT / 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT

Birmingham City will take a break from their quest for promotion from the Championship to do battle with Premier League outfit Leeds United.

Confidence could prove to be the key here. Birmingham are enjoying a strong season back in England’s second tier and haven’t lost in their last eight games, even if they haven’t always managed to turn draws into wins. Leeds, meanwhile, are flirting with a relegation battle in the top flight.

With Leeds’ priorities elsewhere, a rotated squad could offer Birmingham the chance to start the day with an upset.

Prediction: Birmingham 2–1 Leeds

Arsenal vs. Wigan Athletic

Wigan make the trip to face Arsenal. | Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, Feb. 15

: Sunday, Feb. 15 Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

Wigan Athletic’s plight means this is their first meeting with the Premier League leaders since they were cruelly beaten on penalties by Arsenal in the 2013–14 FA Cup semi-finals.

Wigan are synonymous with cup upsets this century, although Manchester City tend to be on the receiving end of their underdog spirit. The Gunners came close to succumbing 12 years ago, but they held their nerve from the spot before going on to beat Hull City in the final, ending a near-decade wait for a trophy.

Mikel Arteta’s current squad is as deep as they come, and the Spaniard will undoubtedly opt for wholesale rotation when the struggling League One outfit visit the Emirates on Sunday afternoon. Arsenal took care of business at Portsmouth in the third round, and they’re unlikely to fall foul to any magic this weekend.

Prediction: Arsenal 4–0 Wigan

FA Cup 4th Round Predictions

In between those two fixtures on Sunday, Grimsby Town host Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sunderland make the trip to Oxford United and Stoke City welcome Fulham to the bet365 Stadium.

Macclesfield vs. Brentford was supposed to be this round’s final fixture, but Port Vale’s meeting with Bristol City was postponed on Saturday because of a waterlogged pitch. That game has been rescheduled for early March.

Date Kick-Off Time Fixture Prediction Sunday, Feb. 15 12 p.m. GMT / 7 a.m. ET Birmingham City vs. Leeds United 2–1 Sunday, Feb. 15 1:30 p.m. GMT / 8:30 a.m. ET Grimsby Town vs. Wolves 1–3 Sunday, Feb. 15 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET Oxford United vs. Sunderland 1–1 (Sunderland win on penalties) Sunday, Feb. 15 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET Stoke City vs. Fulham 1–0 Sunday, Feb. 15 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET Arsenal vs. Wigan Athletic 4–0 Monday, Feb. 16 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET Macclesfield vs. Brentford 0–3 Tuesday, March. 3 7:45 p.m GMT / 2:45 p.m ET Port Vale vs. Bristol City 0–3

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MATCH REACTION