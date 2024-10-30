FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano Wins 2024 MLS Goal of the Year Award
FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano won the 2024 MLS Goal of the Year award for his outrageous free kick against CF Montréal on Aug. 31.
As soon as Orellano scored from over 79 yards out, there was no doubt that this was going to be MLS Goal of the Year. Playing in front of the home crowd at TQL Stadium, Orellano acted fast when Cincinnati was awarded a free kick inside their own half around the opposition's technical area. Orellano noticed goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois was way off his line and fired an effort exactly 79.81 yards from midfield. Sirois was helpless to make a save despite a diving effort as Orellano secured a brace.
It was Orellano's second goal from over 40 yards out, a remarkable feat for one of the MLS's best newcomers this season.
The Argentine winger becomes the second Cincinnati player to win the award doing so in consecutive years after Luciano Acosta won the 2023 honor.
MLS Goal of the Year Award History
Season
Player / Team
Goal
2024
Luca Orellano / FC Cincinnati
8/31/24 vs CF Montreal, 56th min
2023
Luciano Acosta / FC Cincinnati
9/23/23 vs. Charlotte FC, 78th min
2022
Josef Martínez / Atlanta United
10/1/22 vs. New England Revolution, 81st min
2021
Rubio Rubin / Real Salt Lake
5/7/21 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 43rd min
2020
Darlington Nagbe / Columbus Crew
8/20/20 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 81st min
2019
Josef Martínez / Atlanta United
9/18/19 vs. FC Cincinnati, 65th min
2018
Zlatan Ibrahimović / LA Galaxy
3/31/18 vs. LAFC, 77th min
2017
Héctor Villalba / Atlanta United
7/21/17 vs. Orlando City SC, 86th min
2016
Shkëlzen Gashi / Colorado Rapids
9/24/16 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 75th min
2015
Krisztián Németh / Sporting Kansas City
10/4/15 vs. Portland Timbers, 83rd min
2014
Obafemi Martins / Seattle Sounders FC
5/23/14 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 8th min
2013
Camilo Sanvezzo / Vancouver Whitecaps FC
10/6/13 vs. Portland Timbers, 78th min
2012
Patrick Ianni / Seattle Sounders FC
6/20/12 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 15th min
2011
Darlington Nagbe / Portland Timbers
7/2/11 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 45th min
2010
Marco Pappa / Chicago Fire FC
4/10/10 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 52nd min
2009
Landon Donovan / LA Galaxy
8/8/09 vs. New England Revolution, 21st min
2008
Will Johnson / Real Salt Lake
10/18/08 vs. FC Dallas, 54th min
2007
Cuauhtémoc Blanco / Chicago Fire FC
8/18/07 vs. Real Salt Lake, 43rd min
2006
Brian Ching / Houston Dynamo FC
9/30/06 v D.C. United, 86th min
2005
Dwayne De Rosario / San Jose Earthquakes
10/15/05 vs. LA Galaxy, 45th min
2004
Dwayne De Rosario / San Jose Earthquakes
8/7/04 vs. D.C. United, 82nd min
2003
Damani Ralph / Chicago Fire FC
8/13/03 vs. Columbus Crew, 90th min
2002
Carlos Ruiz / LA Galaxy
7/27/02 vs. Columbus Crew, 75th min
2001
Clint Mathis / MetroStars
4/28/01 vs. Dallas Burn, 60th min
2000
Marcelo Balboa / Colorado Rapids
4/22/00 vs. Columbus Crew, 55th min
1999
Marco Etcheverry / D.C. United
5/22/99 vs. Miami Fusion, 90th min
1998
Brian McBride / Columbus Crew
7/9/98 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 68th min
1997
Marco Etcheverry / D.C. United
8/27/97 vs. New England Revolution, 39th min
1996
Eric Wynalda / San Jose Clash
4/6/96 vs. D.C. United, 88th min