FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano Wins 2024 MLS Goal of the Year Award

Who else but Orellano? His free kick from over 79 yards out won the award keeping the personal achievement with Cincy after teammate Luciano Acosta won last year.

Max Mallow

FC Cincinnati's Luca Orellano won the 2024 MLS Goal of the Year award for his outrageous free kick against CF Montréal on Aug. 31.

As soon as Orellano scored from over 79 yards out, there was no doubt that this was going to be MLS Goal of the Year. Playing in front of the home crowd at TQL Stadium, Orellano acted fast when Cincinnati was awarded a free kick inside their own half around the opposition's technical area. Orellano noticed goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois was way off his line and fired an effort exactly 79.81 yards from midfield. Sirois was helpless to make a save despite a diving effort as Orellano secured a brace.

It was Orellano's second goal from over 40 yards out, a remarkable feat for one of the MLS's best newcomers this season.

The Argentine winger becomes the second Cincinnati player to win the award doing so in consecutive years after Luciano Acosta won the 2023 honor.

MLS Goal of the Year Award History

Season

Player / Team

Goal

2024

Luca Orellano / FC Cincinnati

8/31/24 vs CF Montreal, 56th min

2023

Luciano Acosta / FC Cincinnati

9/23/23 vs. Charlotte FC, 78th min

2022

Josef Martínez / Atlanta United

10/1/22 vs. New England Revolution, 81st min

2021

Rubio Rubin / Real Salt Lake

5/7/21 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 43rd min

2020

Darlington Nagbe / Columbus Crew

8/20/20 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 81st min

2019

Josef Martínez / Atlanta United

9/18/19 vs. FC Cincinnati, 65th min

2018

Zlatan Ibrahimović / LA Galaxy

3/31/18 vs. LAFC, 77th min

2017

Héctor Villalba / Atlanta United

7/21/17 vs. Orlando City SC, 86th min

2016

Shkëlzen Gashi / Colorado Rapids

9/24/16 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 75th min

2015

Krisztián Németh / Sporting Kansas City

10/4/15 vs. Portland Timbers, 83rd min

2014

Obafemi Martins / Seattle Sounders FC

5/23/14 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 8th min

2013

Camilo Sanvezzo / Vancouver Whitecaps FC

10/6/13 vs. Portland Timbers, 78th min

2012

Patrick Ianni / Seattle Sounders FC

6/20/12 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 15th min

2011

Darlington Nagbe / Portland Timbers

7/2/11 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 45th min

2010

Marco Pappa / Chicago Fire FC

4/10/10 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 52nd min

2009

Landon Donovan / LA Galaxy

8/8/09 vs. New England Revolution, 21st min

2008

Will Johnson / Real Salt Lake

10/18/08 vs. FC Dallas, 54th min

2007

Cuauhtémoc Blanco / Chicago Fire FC

8/18/07 vs. Real Salt Lake, 43rd min

2006

Brian Ching / Houston Dynamo FC

9/30/06 v D.C. United, 86th min

2005

Dwayne De Rosario / San Jose Earthquakes

10/15/05 vs. LA Galaxy, 45th min

2004

Dwayne De Rosario / San Jose Earthquakes

8/7/04 vs. D.C. United, 82nd min

2003

Damani Ralph / Chicago Fire FC

8/13/03 vs. Columbus Crew, 90th min

2002

Carlos Ruiz / LA Galaxy

7/27/02 vs. Columbus Crew, 75th min

2001

Clint Mathis / MetroStars

4/28/01 vs. Dallas Burn, 60th min

2000

Marcelo Balboa / Colorado Rapids

4/22/00 vs. Columbus Crew, 55th min

1999

Marco Etcheverry / D.C. United

5/22/99 vs. Miami Fusion, 90th min

1998

Brian McBride / Columbus Crew

7/9/98 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 68th min

1997

Marco Etcheverry / D.C. United

8/27/97 vs. New England Revolution, 39th min

1996

Eric Wynalda / San Jose Clash

4/6/96 vs. D.C. United, 88th min

