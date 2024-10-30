SI

FC Dallas's Maarten Paes Wins 2024 MLS Save of the Year Award

The FC Dallas goalkeeper won the award for his incredible double save against LA Galax

FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes won the 2024 MLS Save of the Year award for his heroics against LA Galaxy back in May. This is the first time an FC Dallas keeper has won the award.

In the 31st minute, Paes faced a penalty shot attempt from Gabriel Pec. After a stutter step run-up, Pec fired a left-footed shot toward Paes's right. The goalkeeper went down to make a strong save with his right arm. The ball rebounded right back to Pec who then put an acrobatic effort back on goal. Paes quickly rose to his feet and dove to his left to save the shot denying Pec a second opportunity. The Galaxy had the ball in the back of the net on a third try but was flagged for offsides.

LA went on to win the game, but Dallas fans will always remember the effort Paes put in during Pec's attempt. His double save is now immortalized in the MLS history books.

Check out the save below.

MLS Save of the Year Award History

Season

Player / Team

Save

2024

Maarten Paes / FC Dallas

5/29/24 vs. LA Galaxy, 31st min

2023

Roman Celentano / FC Cincinnati

5/20/23 vs. Columbus Crew, 90th min

2022

Pedro Gallese / Orlando City SC

7/17/22 vs. Atlanta United, 82nd min

2021

Stefan Frei / Seattle Sounders FC


9/18/21 vs. Real Salt Lake, 57th min

2020

Eloy Room / Columbus Crew

11/4/20 vs. Orlando City SC, 30th min

2019

Nick Rimando / Real Salt Lake

8/24/19 vs. Colorado Rapids, 27th min

2018

Stefan Frei / Seattle Sounders FC

7/4/18 vs. Colorado Rapids, 82nd min

2017

Brad Guzan / Atlanta United

10/15/17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 65th min

2016

Joe Bendik / Orlando City SC

5/15/16 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 45th min

2015

Adam Kwarasey / Portland Timbers

8/15/15 vs. Real Salt Lake, 31st min

2014

Luis Robles / New York Red Bulls

9/20/14 vs. Seattle Sounders FC, 69th min

2013

Nick Rimando / Real Salt Lake

8/3/13 vs. Colorado Rapids, 53rd min

2012

Nick Rimando / Real Salt Lake

4/14/12 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 75th min

2011

Kasey Keller / Seattle Sounders FC


10/15/11 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 64th min

2010

Kasey Keller / Seattle Sounders FC

4/17/10 vs. Kansas City Wizards, 90th min

2009

Pat Onstad / Houston Dynamo FC

4/19/09 vs. Colorado Rapids, 83rd min

