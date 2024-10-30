FC Dallas's Maarten Paes Wins 2024 MLS Save of the Year Award
FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes won the 2024 MLS Save of the Year award for his heroics against LA Galaxy back in May. This is the first time an FC Dallas keeper has won the award.
In the 31st minute, Paes faced a penalty shot attempt from Gabriel Pec. After a stutter step run-up, Pec fired a left-footed shot toward Paes's right. The goalkeeper went down to make a strong save with his right arm. The ball rebounded right back to Pec who then put an acrobatic effort back on goal. Paes quickly rose to his feet and dove to his left to save the shot denying Pec a second opportunity. The Galaxy had the ball in the back of the net on a third try but was flagged for offsides.
LA went on to win the game, but Dallas fans will always remember the effort Paes put in during Pec's attempt. His double save is now immortalized in the MLS history books.
Check out the save below.
MLS Save of the Year Award History
Season
Player / Team
Save
2024
Maarten Paes / FC Dallas
5/29/24 vs. LA Galaxy, 31st min
2023
Roman Celentano / FC Cincinnati
5/20/23 vs. Columbus Crew, 90th min
2022
Pedro Gallese / Orlando City SC
7/17/22 vs. Atlanta United, 82nd min
2021
Stefan Frei / Seattle Sounders FC
2020
Eloy Room / Columbus Crew
11/4/20 vs. Orlando City SC, 30th min
2019
Nick Rimando / Real Salt Lake
8/24/19 vs. Colorado Rapids, 27th min
2018
Stefan Frei / Seattle Sounders FC
7/4/18 vs. Colorado Rapids, 82nd min
2017
Brad Guzan / Atlanta United
10/15/17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 65th min
2016
Joe Bendik / Orlando City SC
5/15/16 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 45th min
2015
Adam Kwarasey / Portland Timbers
8/15/15 vs. Real Salt Lake, 31st min
2014
Luis Robles / New York Red Bulls
9/20/14 vs. Seattle Sounders FC, 69th min
2013
Nick Rimando / Real Salt Lake
8/3/13 vs. Colorado Rapids, 53rd min
2012
Nick Rimando / Real Salt Lake
4/14/12 vs. Sporting Kansas City, 75th min
2011
Kasey Keller / Seattle Sounders FC
2010
Kasey Keller / Seattle Sounders FC
4/17/10 vs. Kansas City Wizards, 90th min
2009
Pat Onstad / Houston Dynamo FC
4/19/09 vs. Colorado Rapids, 83rd min