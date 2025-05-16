Federico Chiesa at ‘Advanced Stage’ of Liverpool Exit
Liverpool’s scarcely spotted forward Federico Chiesa is in the advanced stages of negotiations surrounding a move to Serie A title contenders Napoli this summer, reports in Italy claim.
The former Juventus winger has been limited to a bit-part role in Liverpool’s Premier League title triumph. Chiesa boasts just 41 minutes of top-flight action this season and is yet to start a league match since making a £10 million ($13 million) move last August.
This spell on the Anfield sidelines could soon come to an end. Gazzetta dello Sport report that Napoli are closing in on an agreement with Liverpool which would see Chiesa loaned out to the Serie A outfit for the 2025/26 campaign. The two parties are thought to clash over the finer details of this arrangement—Liverpool are reportedly pushing for the inclusion of an obligation-to-buy clause, while Napoli want it to be optional—but the vast majority of the deal is all but finalised.
Napoli are expected to be able to cover the entirety of Chiesa’s annual salary, which is in the region of £3.8 million ($5 million), and the player is described as being “enthusiastic” about a return to Serie A.
Chiesa is hardly the most high-profile player accelerating towards an Anfield exit. Trent Alexander-Arnold confirmed his decision to leave the club he has represented for 20 years at the expiration of his contract this summer, prompting a sour reception from numerous fans. Slot has all-but confirmed the open secret that Alexander-Arnold will be joining Real Madrid on a free transfer.
Yet, Liverpool’s transfer business is hardly expected to end there. As club captain Virgil van Dijk has repeatedly reiterated, this promises to be a “big summer” for the freshly crowned champions.
The completion of a deal for Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong is thought to be imminent—despite competing interest from rival suitors—while Liverpool have also reportedly entered the fiercely contested race for Florian Wirtz’s signature.
The Reds will face stiff competition from the likes of Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid for a creative playmaker valued at well in excess of £100 million ($133 million).