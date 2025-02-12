Feyenoord 1-0 AC Milan: Player Ratings as Rossoneri Start Flat in Champions League Knockouts
Feyenoord defeated AC Milan 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League knockout playoff tie.
It was a disappointing night for the Rossoneri as they started a high profile attack with new signings Joao Felix and Santiago Gimenez alongside Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic. Igor Paixao beat Mike Maignan just three minutes into the game with his goal being the decider in the end. Gimenez failed to score in his return to Feyenoord. Leao had a couple of chances in the first half to get things back level, but indecisiveness let him down in the penalty area.
What's even more shocking is Feyenoord were playing under interim coach Pascal Bosschaart. Former manager Brian Priske was fired just a day before the game.
Heading home to play in front of their supporters, Milan need two goals to book their spot in the round of 16. There's no worry about away goals if Feyenoord were to score, but the levels must be raised with just 90 minutes left to save their European campaign.
Player ratings from AC Milan's loss below.
AC Milan Player Ratings vs. Feyenoord (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: Mike Maignan
7.2/10
RB: Kyle Walker
8.5/10
CB: Malick Thiaw
7.6/10
CB: Strahinja Pavlovic
8.4/10
LB: Theo Hernandez
7.9/10
CM: Youssouf Fofana
7.7/10
CM: Tijjani Reijnders
8.2/10
RM: Christian Pulisic
8.9/10
AM: Joao Felix
8.9/10
LM: Rafael Leao
8.5/10
ST: Santiago Gimenez
8.0/10
SUB: Fikayo Tomori (60' for Thiaw)
7.2/10
SUB: Samuel Chukwueze (60' for Pulisic)
6.1/10
SUB: Francesco Camarda (83' for Leao)
N/A
SUB: Tammy Abraham (83' for Gimenez)
N/A