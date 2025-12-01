SI

FIFA World Cup: Full List of Winners

There have been 22 editions of the FIFA World Cup since its debut in 1930.

Barnaby Lane

Lionel Messi captured his first World Cup in 2022.
Lionel Messi captured his first World Cup in 2022. / IMAGO/PA Image

The FIFA World Cup is football’s ultimate prize.

Whether it’s Pelé and Brazil, Andrés Iniesta guiding Spain, or—most recently—Lionel Messi completing his destiny with Argentina, the World Cup trophy is reserved only for the game’s greatest teams and players.

Held every four years since its inaugural edition in 1930—apart from a break in the 1940s due to World War II—the tournament has seen just eight nations lift the famous trophy, some multiple times and others only once.

Here, we look back at every team to have won the world’s most prestigious football tournament—along with each edition’s runners-up and third-place finishers.

World Cup Winners by Year

Year

Winner

Runner-Up

Third Place

1930

Uruguay

Argentina

United States

1934

Italy

Czechoslovakia

Germany

1938

Italy

Hungary

Brazil

1950

Uruguay

Brazil

Sweden

1954

West Germany

Hungary

Austria

1958

Brazil

Sweden

France

1962

Brazil

Czechoslovakia

Chile

1966

England

West Germany

Portugal

1970

Brazil

Italy

West Germany

1974

West Germany

Netherlands

Poland

1978

Argentina

Netherlands

Brazil

1982

Italy

West Germany

Poland

1986

Argentina

West Germany

France

1990

West Germany

Argentina

Italy

1994

Brazil

Italy

Sweden

1998

France

Brazil

Croatia

2002

Brazil

Germany

Turkey

2006

Italy

France

Germany

2010

Spain

Netherlands

Germany

2014

Germany

Argentina

Netherlands

2018

France

Croatia

Belgium

2022

Argentina

France

Croatia

Countries With the Most World Cup Titles

Pele
Pelé (top) won three World Cups. / AS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Brazil stands alone as the most successful nation in World Cup history, lifting the trophy five times. Their golden era came between 1958 and 1970, when a team led by the legendary Pelé—still the only player ever to win the World Cup three times—dominated the global stage.

Behind Brazil are Germany (including titles won by West Germany between 1954 and 1990 during the Cold War split) and Italy, with four titles each. Argentina follow with three, most recently in 2022.

Elsewhere, France and Uruguay have lifted the trophy twice, while England and Spain have each tasted World Cup glory once.

Team

No. of World Cups

Brazil

5

Germany/West Germany

4

Italy

4

Argentina

3

France

2

Uruguay

2

England

1

Spain

1

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, PREVIEWS & ANALYSIS HERE

manual

Published
Barnaby Lane
BARNABY LANE

Barnaby Lane is a highly experienced sports writer who has written for The Times, FourFourTwo Magazine, TalkSPORT, and Business Insider. Over the years, he's had the pleasure of interviewing some of the biggest names in world sport, including Usain Bolt, Rafael Nadal, Christian Pulisic, and more.

Home/Soccer