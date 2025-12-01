FIFA World Cup: Full List of Winners
The FIFA World Cup is football’s ultimate prize.
Whether it’s Pelé and Brazil, Andrés Iniesta guiding Spain, or—most recently—Lionel Messi completing his destiny with Argentina, the World Cup trophy is reserved only for the game’s greatest teams and players.
Held every four years since its inaugural edition in 1930—apart from a break in the 1940s due to World War II—the tournament has seen just eight nations lift the famous trophy, some multiple times and others only once.
Here, we look back at every team to have won the world’s most prestigious football tournament—along with each edition’s runners-up and third-place finishers.
World Cup Winners by Year
Year
Winner
Runner-Up
Third Place
1930
Uruguay
Argentina
United States
1934
Italy
Czechoslovakia
Germany
1938
Italy
Hungary
Brazil
1950
Uruguay
Brazil
Sweden
1954
West Germany
Hungary
Austria
1958
Brazil
Sweden
France
1962
Brazil
Czechoslovakia
Chile
1966
England
West Germany
Portugal
1970
Brazil
Italy
West Germany
1974
West Germany
Netherlands
Poland
1978
Argentina
Netherlands
Brazil
1982
Italy
West Germany
Poland
1986
Argentina
West Germany
France
1990
West Germany
Argentina
Italy
1994
Brazil
Italy
Sweden
1998
France
Brazil
Croatia
2002
Brazil
Germany
Turkey
2006
Italy
France
Germany
2010
Spain
Netherlands
Germany
2014
Germany
Argentina
Netherlands
2018
France
Croatia
Belgium
2022
Argentina
France
Croatia
Countries With the Most World Cup Titles
Brazil stands alone as the most successful nation in World Cup history, lifting the trophy five times. Their golden era came between 1958 and 1970, when a team led by the legendary Pelé—still the only player ever to win the World Cup three times—dominated the global stage.
Behind Brazil are Germany (including titles won by West Germany between 1954 and 1990 during the Cold War split) and Italy, with four titles each. Argentina follow with three, most recently in 2022.
Elsewhere, France and Uruguay have lifted the trophy twice, while England and Spain have each tasted World Cup glory once.
Team
No. of World Cups
Brazil
5
Germany/West Germany
4
Italy
4
Argentina
3
France
2
Uruguay
2
England
1
Spain
1