The Five Best Young Players From First Month of MLS—Ranked

The first month of the 2026 Major League Soccer season is in the books, and young players have been key to nearly every team through the first four games.

While some teams have based their identities on the contributions from their own club’s homegrown talents, others have leaned on some of the top U-21 Initiative signings brought in on transfers.

Here, Sports Illustrated takes a look at the top five standout players under the age of 21 through the first month of the MLS season.

5. Mateo Silvetti (Inter Miami, 20)

Mateo Silvetti has impressed with more significant playing time in 2026. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

One of Argentina’s brightest prospects in the youth national team ranks, Mateo Silvetti is enjoying a stellar run at 20 years old with Inter Miami alongside his country’s greatest ever talent, Lionel Messi.



Although he contends with Tadeo Allende and Telasco Segovia for playing time on the wings of the Herons’ 4-2-3-1, his ability to break defensive lines with quick passes through the middle to Messi, as well as a stellar first few steps on the dribble, have made him a key threat this season.



Outside of his possession and penchant to thrive alongside Messi, Silvetti has a distance-shooting ability that stands out not only among his teammates, but among all of MLS. Four of his five shots this season have come outside the box, helping him record a goal and an assist through 287 minutes across four games.

4. Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Chicago Fire, 20)

Mbekezeli Mbokazi has established himself as a key part of the Chicago Fire at a young age. | Talia Sprague-Imagn Images

At just 20 years old, South Africa international Mbekezeli Mbokazi has already established himself as a key piece of the Chicago Fire’s 2026 setup, alongside Canada international Joel Waterman in the heart of defense.



While he had a slightly rocky start in his MLS debut against the Houston Dynamo, he has been outstanding otherwise. Already, he has helped his side keep a pair of clean sheets against CF Montréal and Columbus Crew, before falling 2–1 to D.C. United despite another strong performance.



His 22 recoveries rank him fifth among all MLS center backs in 2026 thus far, while his passing range from a skilled left foot and his ability to defend spaces make him an outstanding talent, even at such a young age.



Outside of his defensive prowess, Mbokazi has also brought international headlines to the Fire, with the team seeing a nearly 200,000-follower boost on Instagram since he joined in December.

3. Julian Hall (Red Bull New York, 17)

Julian Hall has enjoyed a standout start to the season. | Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Already in his fourth MLS season at just 17 years old, Julian Hall is proving to be a vital piece for Red Bull New York under new manager Michael Bradley. The homegrown attacker was previously unable to play in evening matches before turning 17 due to New Jersey state laws on the employment of minors, but with that barrier now lifted, he has been fantastic.



While there are still moments where he is isolated in attacking buildups despite his knack for spatial awareness, his consistency has been the key to his success in 2026, putting him on three goals through 352 minutes.



As is the case with any young attacker, the baseline skill is what gets them the opportunities, before experience begins to sharpen their tools at the top level.



For Hall, who can represent either his native United States or his mother’s Poland at the international level, it’s his deft first touch and body orientation that allow him to burst past defenders and generate several chances each game, cushioning the fact that his finishing remains a slight weak point.

2. Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake, 18)

A golazo from @realsaltlake's Zavier Gozo 🔥



Watch on Apple TV: https://t.co/SM0ZwM1PEv pic.twitter.com/GEPkOLQq74 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 8, 2026

It takes quite a lot for an 18-year-old player even to have the idea of the national team mentioned, but that is the conversation popping up around Real Salt Lake midfielder Zavier Gozo.



He burst onto the scene last season with an overhead kick goal against LAFC as Son Heung-min led the California side to a 4–1 win, bringing plenty of eyes to his talents for 2026. And Gozo’s not disappointed—through 31 career MLS games, he has five goals and four assists, serving as a key transitional right wing-back and midfielder for manager Pablo Mastroeni’s side.



With a middle name that pays homage to Chelsea icon Didier Drogba, Gozo is the latest name on a lengthy list of former Real Salt Lake Academy players to make an impact at the MLS level, and his skill set is already attracting interest from overseas.

1. Duran Ferree (San Diego FC, 19)

Duran Ferree has been stellar between the sticks for San Diego FC. | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

Duran Ferree has enjoyed a historic start to his professional and MLS career with San Diego FC this season, keeping a clean sheet in his first three matches—all wins for the Western Conference side, before helping his side win 3–2 with nine men against Liga MX powerhouse, Toluca in the Concacaf Champions Cup.



Initially signed to San Diego’s previous and now-defunct professional team, the San Diego Loyal of the USL, the 6’2’’ goalkeeper has elevated his play as he has developed with the MLS side since making his debut in the MLS Cup playoffs as an injury replacement last season.



Often heralded for his passing accuracy and calmness in dealing with high-pressing attackers, he has adopted a bold new style that has highlighted his season thus far. Through his three MLS clean sheets, he appears more comfortable charging towards attackers to cut down angles in what his manager Mikey Varas praises as “brave positioning” to “protect the backline with the space behind” and “come out for crosses.”



At the same time, Ferree has quickly found the same page as his attackers, sparking Anders Dreyer, in particular, with plenty of long balls out of the back. Plus, his seven saves showcase his ability to stay locked into situations, even as his San Diego side dominated matches.

READ THE LATEST MLS NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC