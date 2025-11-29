Five Center Back Targets for Real Madrid After Ibrahima Konate Decision
It’s fair to say that Real Madrid supporters won’t ever want to see the center back partnership of Álvaro Carreras and Raúl Asencio again.
Injuries to Xabi Alonso’s four frontline defenders forced improvisation, and the Madrid boss opted to partner tall left back Carreras with the young Asencio, who enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2024–25 but is yet to impress under new management.
Now, you could argue that the circumstances that led to Alonso wheeling out the unlikely pairing against Olympiacos on Wednesday night were mightily unfortunate, with Dean Huijsen, Éder Militão, Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba all sidelined at once. However, Rüdiger and Alaba are beyond 30, and Militão has suffered two long-term knee injuries, so fitness setbacks are to be expected with this current group.
Thus, it’s imperative that Madrid evolve further at the position in 2026.
Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté had been regarded as the club’s top target for next summer, but recent reports suggest Los Blancos no longer boast an interest. There are alternatives to be turned to, and here are five center backs who may instead be courted by the Spanish giants next year.
1. Dayot Upamecano
Konaté’s contract situation had enticed Madrid, but the Liverpool defender isn’t the only big name who’s entered the final year of their current deal.
Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano earned a pretty harsh rep due to a few blunders on the big occasion, but the French international has enjoyed a stellar 18 months with Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich.
He’s been a superb fit for the Belgian, who asks his defenders to jump out of the backline and win duels higher up the pitch as part of Bayern’s fiercely coordinated man-to-man pressing.
Upamecano’s a confident ball player, too, but sometimes that self-assurance proves his undoing, with lax moments in possession often sparking the haphazard sequences that lead to many questioning his competence at the highest level.
Nevertheless, the 27-year-old is entering his prime, and snagging him on a free transfer would be a major coup for Madrid. Bayern, though, are confident about re-signing the Frenchman.
2. Marc Guéhi
Madrid have welcomed a couple of Englishmen to the Santiago Bernabéu over the past couple of years, but they haven’t had an English center back on their books since Jonathan Woodgate left the club after a disastrous spell in 2007.
Woodgate’s woes have perhaps deterred Madrid from signing another from a similar neck of the woods, but it seems as if they’re ready to finally dip their toes in the well again.
There’s interest in Crystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi, who’s also out of contract at the end of the season and almost certainly won’t extend his stay in south London. Liverpool looked poised to sign him in the summer, but the deal fell through at the last, and it remains to be seen whether the Reds will go back in for the Palace captain next year.
Even if they do, the allure of Madrid will be hard for Guéhi to ignore. His form for Palace has seen him emerge as a starter for the England national team, with his performances on the big occasion convincing enough to suggest he could handle the limelight of the Spanish capital.
Guéhi is a calm and sturdy presence who’s well-rounded, but he’s not great in the air. Some supporters may want a more dominant defender to be signed next year, but Guéhi’s contract situation renders him an intriguing possibility.
3. Nico Schlotterbeck
There’s been interest from Madrid in Nico Schlotterbeck since 2024, and those rumors aren’t going to dissipate anytime soon.
While the exact profile of defender Alonso is after hasn’t been disclosed, Schlotterbeck is fairly unique.
The German international is a silky operator who ranks as one of the most proficient passers of a football among those in his position across Europe. Schlotterbeck has also taken the armband at Borussia Dortmund, suggesting that he’s an adept commander of his backline.
With his contract expiring in 2027, Madrid won’t be able to sign him on a free next year, but there’s scope for them to negotiate a bargain price for the left-footed defender. While Huijsen is more than capable of performing on the left side of defence, having a player of Schlotterback’s quality in possession could potentially transform Madrid’s build-up play.
4. Castello Lukeba
It’s surely only a matter of time until Castello Lukeba becomes the latest RB Leipzig starlet to earn a big move away. Their current squad is laden with talent, but Lukeba is undoubtedly the jewel in their crown among the defenders at their disposal.
The 22-year-old Frenchman broke through as a teenager at Lyon before moving to Germany in 2023. His second year at Leipzig was tough, but Lukeba looks back to his best this season and may well help this burgeoning east German outfit return to Europe’s premier club competition next year.
Another left-footed center back, Lukeba is believed to have an €80 million ($92.8 million) release clause for next summer, and there’s already talk of Bayern lining the young defender up should Upamecano move on.
Unless they’re utterly convinced, the finances involved are likely to deter Madrid next year. Lukeba may well have a higher ceiling than Upamecano, though.
5. Jérémy Jacquet
Huijsen was a big step in the right direction, but Madrid still need to get younger at the center back position. Thus, if the club fancy taking on a project defender, they shouldn’t look any further than Rennes starlet Jérémy Jacquet.
The 20-year-old is the latest to be described as the archetypal “modern day defender,” but his attributes suggest that tag hasn’t been lazily thrust upon him. Jacquet is a standout athlete who shines when defending on the front foot. Crucially, though, he boasts the requisite agility and speed to recover when beaten.
In short, this looks like the next best thing out of France. Jacquet seemingly has what it takes to develop into one of the world’s best center backs, and Madrid have shown in recent years that they’re willing to buy potential with the aim of harnessing and nurturing their development towards superstardom.