Five Goalkeepers Man Utd Should Consider Signing
Manchester United have strengthened their hand with the signings of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, but there's still plenty of holes to plug in Ruben Amorim's squad before the 2025–26 season gets underway—with the goalkeeper position a main area of concern for many supporters.
The error-prone André Onana has proven hugely inconsistent in his two years at Old Trafford, despite racking up over a century of appearances, while his deputy Altay Bayındır has generally underwhelmed whenever he's been called upon.
With a number of weeks to go until the summer window slams shut, United will be assessing their goalkeeper situation closely. It would come as no surprise if the Red Devils were to bolster between the sticks as they look to reassert themselves as a major force in the Premier League.
Sports Illustrated looks at five goalkeepers that could provide a solution to their issues.
Diogo Costa
- Age: 25
- Current club: FC Porto
Ruben Amorim knows all about his compatriot Diogo Costa. The former Sporting CP manager regularly coached against the Porto goalkeeper and will be well aware of his talents, exhibited at both club and international level. Portugal’s first-choice stopper has often caught the eye with his penalty-saving heroics in recent tournaments with the national team, intensifying links with Europe’s elite sides.
United are among those to be linked with Costa, who has the potential to blossom into one of the world’s elite stoppers in the coming years. He’s already performing at a high standard with both his hands and his feet, with the latter particularly important in Amorim’s current system.
He’s likely to cost around £50-60 million ($67-81 million) but could prove a bargain in the long-term.
Lucas Chevalier
- Age: 23
- Current club: Lille
There aren’t many better young goalkeepers in world football right now than Lille’s Lucas Chevalier. Only Rennes stopper Brice Samba managed more clean sheets than his 11 in Ligue 1 last season, while the 23-year-old also boasted the fourth-best save percentage (72.7%) in the division—higher than Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma and Marseille’s Gerónimo Rulli.
Chevalier’s performances have been integral to Lille finishing fourth and fifth in the last two campaigns, with Les Dogues even securing Champions League football in 2023–24. The Frenchman, who has been called up to recent senior international squads without featuring, proceeded to produce one of the displays of last season’s tournament during a 1–0 victory over Real Madrid, while also managing impressive performances against Juventus and Atlético Madrid.
He’s already proven he can mix it with the best and has the potential to be one of the game’s top stoppers.
Emiliano Martínez
- Age: 32
- Current club: Aston Villa
Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez has won the Yashin Trophy in both of the last two years as his abrasive and gung-ho style continues to impress. However, the World Cup winner appears destined to begin a new chapter at 32 this summer as he edges closer to the exit door at Villa Park.
Martínez’s last outing for Villa was not indicative of his displays over recent years—he was sent off dramatically at Old Trafford on the final day of the Premier League season—with the Argentine having been generally consistent for club and country. The former Arsenal stopper’s reflexes are staggering and his save showreel is stunning.
With United desperately searching for not only an elite goalkeeper but a natural leader at the back, Martínez could prove an excellent addition in the short-term. They have even reportedly made an approach for him already.
Gregor Kobel
- Age: 27
- Current club: Borussia Dortmund
Gregor Kobel may be the leading candidate for Europe’s most underappreciated goalkeeper. The Borussia Dortmund star has long been one of the continent’s finest shot-stoppers, often forced into overaction by BVB’s leaky defence. A natural sweeper and competent distributor, the 27-year-old was simply sensational in 2023–24 and did his best during a difficult 2024–25 season for the German side.
Kobel would certainly be an expensive addition and his price tag has likely dissuaded previous suitors—Chelsea are among the teams who have been linked in the past. But if United want an assured presence capable of producing match-winning saves reminiscent of David de Gea, then the Switzerland international would be a smart pick-up.
Mads Hermansen
- Age: 25
- Current club: Leicester City
Mads Hermansen was helpless to prevent the Leicester City ship from sinking back into the second tier last season, but the 25-year-old ended the campaign with his dignity intact. Injuries limited his availability down the stretch but the Denmark Under-21 international more than did enough to enhance his reputation during his debut Premier League season.
Hermansen single-handedly kept the Foxes in plenty of matches and produced some stunning stops to spare their blushes when his porous defence faltered. He has huge potential to improve and invaluable Premier League experience, both of which make him a desirable asset.
Given Leicester’s dreadful financial situation, United could grab Hermansen for a steal, too.